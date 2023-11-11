11 killed, several injured in road accidents in 5 dists

At least 11 people were killed and several others injured in separate road accidents in Munshiganj, Chattogram, Laxmipur, Dinajpur and Rangamati on Friday.Our Munshiganj Correspondent reports a man and his wife were killed and two others injured in a head on collision between a pickup van and a Leguna at Nimtola on the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Expressway under Munshiganj district.The deceased were Nirmol Chakraborti, 40, and his wife Kanok Chakraborti, 35. They were the residents of Barisal district.Our Staff Correspondent in Chattogram writes a 35-year-old man was killed and 15 others were injured after a passenger bus overturned at the entrance of the recently opened Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel in Patenga end of the port city of Chattogram on Friday, said police.The deceased Abul Hossain was son of Abul Kashem of Konakhali area under Chakaria upazila of Cox's Bazar.Our Laxmipur Correspondent adds two motorcyclists were killed after a truck crushed them at Ramgati upazila in Laxmipur Upazila on Friday.The accident took place on the Alexander-Sonapur road in Ramdoyal Bazar area at around 5:00pm. The deceased were identified as Md Arif, 18, son of Md Selim, and Md Momin, 20, son of Md Monir, residents of Char Algi village in the upazila.Our Bagerhat Correspondent writes a motorcyclist and his pillion rider were killed in a road accident on the Mongla-Khulna Highway at Rampal upazila in Bagerhat district on Friday afternoon. The accident took place at around 2:30pm in Ronsen Mor area of the upazila.Our Dinajpur Correspondent added that Three people were killed in two separate accidents at Phulbari and Chirirbandar upazilas in Dinajpur district on Friday.Our Rangamati Correspondent added that a teenager was killed and six others were injured as a car overturned at Kaukhali upazila in Rangamati district early Friday.The deceased was identified as Bipul Chakma, 17, son of Nibaran Chakma, a resident of Panchari area under Ghagra union of the upazila.