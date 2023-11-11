Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 11 November, 2023, 2:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

11 killed, several injured in road accidents in 5 dists

Published : Saturday, 11 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Staff Correspondent


At least 11 people were killed and several others injured in separate road accidents in  Munshiganj,  Chattogram, Laxmipur, Dinajpur and Rangamati on Friday.

Our Munshiganj Correspondent reports a man and his wife were killed and two others injured in a head on collision between a pickup van and a Leguna at Nimtola on the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Expressway under Munshiganj district.
The deceased were Nirmol Chakraborti, 40, and his wife Kanok Chakraborti, 35.  They were the residents of Barisal district.

Our Staff Correspondent in Chattogram  writes  a 35-year-old man was killed and 15 others were injured after a passenger bus overturned at the entrance of the recently opened Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel in Patenga end of the port city of Chattogram on Friday, said police.

The deceased Abul Hossain was son of Abul Kashem of Konakhali area under Chakaria upazila of Cox's Bazar.

Our Laxmipur Correspondent adds  two motorcyclists were killed after a truck crushed them at Ramgati upazila in Laxmipur Upazila on Friday.

The accident took place on the Alexander-Sonapur road in Ramdoyal Bazar area at around 5:00pm. The deceased were identified as Md Arif, 18, son of Md Selim, and Md Momin, 20, son of Md Monir, residents of Char Algi village in the upazila.

Our Bagerhat Correspondent writes a motorcyclist and his pillion rider were killed in a road accident on the Mongla-Khulna Highway at Rampal upazila in Bagerhat district on Friday afternoon. The accident took place at around 2:30pm in  Ronsen Mor area of the upazila.

Our Dinajpur Correspondent added that Three people were killed in two separate accidents at Phulbari and Chirirbandar upazilas in Dinajpur district on Friday.

Our Rangamati Correspondent added that a teenager was killed and six others were injured as a car overturned at Kaukhali upazila in Rangamati district early Friday.

The deceased was identified as Bipul Chakma, 17, son of Nibaran Chakma, a resident of Panchari area under Ghagra union of the upazila.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


BNP, its allies behind garment workers’ protest: Quader
11 killed, several injured in road accidents in 5 dists
429 accidents claim 437 lives, injure 691 in Oct: Report
7 batch of uranium reaches Rooppur
Tourist town of Cox's Bazar enters new era of railway connectivity today
‘Mrityunjoyee Prangyan’ is a history to know our country
BD youth shot dead by BSF along Godagari border
BNP blockade call ignored in Sylhet


Latest News
Few believe election in Bangladesh will be free, fair: Guardian
Tourist hub Cox's Bazar is set to welcome PM tomorrow
Man held with firearms, drugs in Mymensingh
Two held with 30-kg hemp in Pabna
PM to open first-ever Matarbari deep seaport channel Saturday
Tourist boat set ablaze in Rangamati
South Africa seal 5-wicket win over Afghanistan
BGB recovers 2.10 lakh Yaba pills in Cox’s Bazar
ICC suspends Sri Lanka Cricket for breaching obligations
Around 1200 BNP-Jamaat men sued in Sylhet
Most Read News
AR Rahman criticised for his version of Kazi Nazrul Islam's patriotic song
Peter Haas in Delhi: Focus on Bangladesh polls
2 die in Dinajpur truck-pickup van collision
Last consignment of uranium reaches Rooppur nuke power plant
PM to open Chattogram-Cox’s Bazar rail line Saturday
Final batch of nuclear fuel reaches Rooppur plant
Gaza hospitals come under new Israeli attacks
437 killed in road accidents in October
South Africa vs Afghanistan match prediction - Who will win?
Israel to begin daily four-hour ‘pauses’ in fighting in Gaza: US
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft