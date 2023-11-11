429 accidents claim 437 lives, injure 691 in Oct: Report

At least 437 people were killed and 691 were injured in 429 road accidents across the country in October, said a report prepared by Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity.Besides, 53 people died in 29 railway accidents while 12 died and 2 were injured in 6 waterway accidents, the report said.A total of 502 people were killed and 838 others injured in 468 accidents on roads, waterways and railways across the country.At least 144 people died and 76 others were injured in some 131 motorbike accidents across the country last month which is 30.53 per cent of the total accidents and 33.56 per cent of the total fatalities.A press release signed by Mozammel Hoque Chowdhury, Secretary General of Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity, informed on Friday.The organization published the report on Friday after analysing accident reports published in the country's national and regional dailies and online news portals during the period.Highest 141 people were killed and 132 injured in 134 road accidents in Dhaka division while lowest 21 people were killed and 84 others injured in 24 road crashes in Barishal division.Among those killed in road accidents in October, 120 people were drivers, 36 pedestrians, 28 transport workers, 52 students, four members of law enforcement agencies, 68 women and 30 children.