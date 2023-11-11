Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 11 November, 2023, 2:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

429 accidents claim 437 lives, injure 691 in Oct: Report

Published : Saturday, 11 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Staff Correspondent


At least 437 people were killed and 691 were injured in 429 road accidents across the country in October, said a report prepared by Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity.

Besides, 53 people died in 29 railway accidents while 12 died and 2 were injured in 6 waterway accidents, the report said.
A total of 502 people were killed and 838 others injured in 468 accidents on roads, waterways and railways across the country.

At least 144 people died and 76 others were injured in some 131 motorbike accidents across the country last month which is 30.53 per cent of the total accidents and 33.56 per cent of the total fatalities.

A press release signed by Mozammel Hoque Chowdhury, Secretary General of Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity, informed on Friday.

The organization published the report on Friday after analysing accident reports published in the country's national and regional dailies and online news portals during the period.

Highest 141 people were killed and 132 injured in 134 road accidents in Dhaka division while lowest 21 people were killed and 84 others injured in 24 road crashes in Barishal division.

Among those killed in road accidents in October, 120 people were drivers, 36 pedestrians, 28 transport workers, 52 students,  four members of law enforcement agencies, 68 women and 30 children.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


BNP, its allies behind garment workers’ protest: Quader
11 killed, several injured in road accidents in 5 dists
429 accidents claim 437 lives, injure 691 in Oct: Report
7 batch of uranium reaches Rooppur
Tourist town of Cox's Bazar enters new era of railway connectivity today
‘Mrityunjoyee Prangyan’ is a history to know our country
BD youth shot dead by BSF along Godagari border
BNP blockade call ignored in Sylhet


Latest News
Few believe election in Bangladesh will be free, fair: Guardian
Tourist hub Cox's Bazar is set to welcome PM tomorrow
Man held with firearms, drugs in Mymensingh
Two held with 30-kg hemp in Pabna
PM to open first-ever Matarbari deep seaport channel Saturday
Tourist boat set ablaze in Rangamati
South Africa seal 5-wicket win over Afghanistan
BGB recovers 2.10 lakh Yaba pills in Cox’s Bazar
ICC suspends Sri Lanka Cricket for breaching obligations
Around 1200 BNP-Jamaat men sued in Sylhet
Most Read News
AR Rahman criticised for his version of Kazi Nazrul Islam's patriotic song
Peter Haas in Delhi: Focus on Bangladesh polls
2 die in Dinajpur truck-pickup van collision
Last consignment of uranium reaches Rooppur nuke power plant
PM to open Chattogram-Cox’s Bazar rail line Saturday
Final batch of nuclear fuel reaches Rooppur plant
Gaza hospitals come under new Israeli attacks
437 killed in road accidents in October
South Africa vs Afghanistan match prediction - Who will win?
Israel to begin daily four-hour ‘pauses’ in fighting in Gaza: US
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft