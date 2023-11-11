7 batch of uranium reaches Rooppur

PABNA, Nov 10: The seventh and final batch of uranium arrived at the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant in Pabna on Friday morning amid tight security. A vehicle carrying uranium entered the nuclear project area at 7:30am on Friday.Ishwardi highway police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Asish Kumar Sanal told the Daily Observer that the uranium carrier reached the power plant amid tight security.Earlier, the first shipment of Rooppur nuclear power project fuel arrived in Bangladesh on September 28. The next day on September 29, fuel was taken from the project area under special security measures.On October 5, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Russian President Vladimir Putin officially handed over the fuel in a video conference. Through this, Bangladesh entered the nuclear club.