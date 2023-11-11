Jamaat leader's both legs broken by miscreants

NATORE, Nov 10: Some unidentified miscreants beat a local Jamaat leader and broke his legs in Natore's Singra upazila on Friday afternoon.Victim Maulana Abdur Razzak, secretary of Chhatardighi Union Jamaat unit of Singra Upazila, said that he was returning home in Karachamaria village after Jumma prayers at Kusumbi Kaliganj Mosque.Suddenly, a group of people blindfolded him and picked him up in a microbus. Later, they beat him mercilessly and left him on the side of the road after breaking his legs.On information, his relatives rescued him with the help of local people and took him to the hospital.Raju Ahmed, sub-inspector (SI) of Singra police station, said that they are investigating the matter. �UNB