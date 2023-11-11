BGB recovers 2.10 lakh Yaba pills in Cox’s Bazar along Myanmar border

COX'S BAZAR, Nov 10: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) recovered 2.10 lakh pieces of contraband Yaba tablets from Teknaf upazila of Cox's Bazar along the Myanmar border on Friday.Two teams of the frontier force jointly conducted a drive in Alugola area along Nazirpara border under Teknaf upazila in the morning after being tipped-off that a shipment of Yaba would be smuggled into Bangladesh from Myanmar, said a media release.Sensing the presence of Bangladeshi border force, three people carrying some plastic bags fled away to a forest by leaving the bags, it reads.Later, 2, 10,000 pieces of Yaba tablets were recovered from four bags, according to the release. �UNB