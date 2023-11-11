Khulna’s jute godown catches fire

KHULNA, Nov 10: A devastating fire broke out at a godown of a jute mill in Rupsa upazila of Khulna on Friday evening.The fire started in the warehouse of Popular Jute Mill in Rajapur area under the upazila in the evening, said Md Faruk Hossain Sikdar, assistant director of Khulna Fire Service and Civil Defence department.Being informed, four firefighting units rushed to the spot and were trying to bring the flame under control as of filing this report at 7 pm, he said, adding that three more units were on their way to the spot.The reason behind the fire could not be known immediately, he said, adding that they were engaged in dousing the ablaze. �UNB