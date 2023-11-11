Envoy Iwama Kiminori visits project site of Japanese grant in Habiganj

Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Iwama Kiminori visited Habiganj to attend the inauguration ceremony of the project for construction of a community skill development center in Habiganj district provided to the NGO "Community Initiative Society (CIS)" by the government of Japan through the Grant Assistance for Grass-roots Human Security Projects (GGHSP), according to a Japan Embassy release.
The project is expected to provide vocational training for more than 1,000 vulnerable young people by constructing a two-storied Community Skill Development Center.
"I hope this center will enable vulnerable people to receive the necessary skills for employment, generate a source of income, and reduce their social and economic vulnerabilities," said Ambassador Iwama.
Japan has supported 213 NGO projects through its Grant Assistance for Grass-Roots Human Security Projects (GGHSP) since 1989 with a view to enhancing economic and social human security at the grassroots levels.
