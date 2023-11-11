Video
BD students can compete at int’l level: Speaker

Published : Saturday, 11 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury on Friday said Bangladeshi students have the capability to compete at international level through their skills.

"If given opportunity, our students can attain top positions in international competitions," she said while speaking as chief guest at a program titled "Pearson Edexcel High Achievers Awards Ceremony-2023" organised by British Council and Pearson Edexcel at Bangabandhu International Convention Centre (BICC) here.

This year, 611 Bangladeshi students received awards for achieving outstanding results in their International GCSE and A Level examinations in 2022 and 2023.

Dr Shirin distributed prizes among the awardees at the program.

The Speker said British Council has been working in the education sector of Bangladesh to ensure quality education.

She acknowledged Pearson Edexcel's collaboration with the British Council in providing world-class education to students in Bangladesh.

Dr Shirin said the present government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has given top priority to the country's education sector.

The Speaker said due to various initiatives of the present government, the literacy rate has increased in the country besides the dropout rate of students has reduced significantly.     �BSS




