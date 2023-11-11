BNP’s blockade to attack people, burn transports: Hasan

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Friday said BNP activists attack the people and burnt public transports in the name of movement and the party leaders are announcing blockade programmes from caves."It is not the work of a political party. Those are activities of terrorist organizations. The government is firmly determined to take legal steps against all terrorists and miscreants," he said, replying to a query of reporters after a meeting with the leaders of Online News portal Association Bangladesh (ONAB) at his official residence in city's Mintu Road.Urging all to build resistance against the terrorists, the minister said the miscreants are the enemies of the country and its people.Dr Hasan said no one across the world burns public transport in the name of strike or blockade. "We also didn't burn any public transport when we were in opposition," he said.The minister said BNP's blockade programme has already become inactive and the traffic movement was normal yesterday. The countrymen have boycotted the blockade, he said.About the ongoing movement of garment workers, he said the salary of the workers has been increased 56 percent and the starting salary is now Tk 12,500. But a vested group is trying to create instability through outsiders in this sector, he added.He said many worker leaders have properties, vehicles and bank balances. In fact, those leaders are instigating the instability, he said.The minister said some leaders are demanding Tk 25,000 for the workers. In fact, it is not acceptable as per the reality, he added.For this, he said, the Prime Minister has fixed Tk 12,500 and five percent increment every year for the garment workers and most of the workers have returned to their work. But some outsiders are trying to create instability in some places, he said.Dr Hasan said police have identified many culprits by screening video footages.The minister urged the journalists to write investigative reports on this issue.In the meeting, he urged the mainstream mass media to become vocal against the rumours, saying the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina believes in the freedom of expression and freedom of mass media. For this, a vast revolution has taken place in the mass media sector, he said.He said some unknown online mass media are spreading rumours from home and abroad. So, the mainstream online news portals which got registration have the responsibility to become vocal against the rumours and propaganda, said Hasan Mahmud.ONAB president Mollah M AMzad Hossain, general secretary Shaheen Chowdhury, vice president Sowmithra Deb, joint general secretaries Md Siddiqur Rahman and Ashraful Kabir, members Professor Apu Ukil, Nazrul Islam Mithu and Ayaon Ahmed, among others, addressed the meeting. �BSS