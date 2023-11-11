Sugarcane crushing begins in Natore’s North Bengal Sugar Mills

NATORE, Nov 10: The sugarcane crushing programme began at North Bengal Sugar Mills Ltd of Natore with a target of production of 13,000 metric tonnes (MT) of sugar this current season.The authorities concerned started the crushing amid the crisis of sugar in the country.Local MP Shahidul Islam Bakul inaugurated the formal crushing programme by dumping sugarcane in the mill's cane in the afternoon.Sugar and Food Industries Corporation Chairman Sheikh Shoebul Alam, Managing Director of North Bengal Sugar Mill Khabir Uddin Mollah and other concerned officials and political leaders were present on the occasion.This year, the mill has set a target of crushing 2 lakh MT of sugarcane. The mill will see a face of profit if the target is achieved, the mill authorities hoped.Last season, North Bengal Sugar Mill incurred a loss of Tk 18.23 crore. �UNB