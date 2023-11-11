Fire breaks out at ward councillor’s office in Mirpur

A fire broke out at ward-9 councillor's office in Dhaka's Mirpur on Friday morning.The incident was reported at 6:10 am, said Talha Bin Zasim, station officer of the Fire Service and Civil Defence's (media cell).Upon receiving information, two firefighting units from Kalyanpur Fire Station rushed to the spot around 6:25 am and doused the fire by 7:00 am, said the fire service official.The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, said Talha.The fire primarily caused damage to computers and official documents, according to fire service.However, no loss of life or serious injuries was reported in connection with the incident. �UNB