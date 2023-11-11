Video
Home Editorial

Beware of dangers of dangling electrical wires

Published : Saturday, 11 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Letter To the Editor

Dear sir,

When venturing out on roads in almost every part of the country, you can observe dangling electric wires, internet, and cable TV wires. From these wires, potentially dangerous accidents occur, often leading to fire incidents due to precarious connections.

In Dhaka, there are frequent reports of fire accidents related to these improvised wire setups, contributing to the heightened risk. In various markets, garment factories, and other locations across the country, most fire incidents result from these risky wires. Especially during heavy rainfall, water accumulation on roads, including in Dhaka, becomes a common issue.

In such situations, storms and lightning can cause electric wires to fall into the water on the roads, turning them into electrified hazards. As a consequence, people lose their lives while navigating through the electrified water.

Just a few days ago, a tragic incident occurred in Mirpur, Dhaka, where four family members, including three children, lost their lives due to such an incident. Such occurrences are unfortunately not uncommon.

In this context, it is crucial for all of us to be vigilant and cautious. The government, in particular, should take appropriate measures to remove the risky improvised electric wires from the roads. Otherwise, more people may fall victim to such dreadful and avoidable deaths.

Md Abdul Wohab
Student, Department of Arabic, University of Dhaka
[email protected]
01773178276
Member, Bangladesh Tarun Column Lekhok Forum, Dhaka University Branch.



