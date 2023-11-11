Video
Fall in vegetables prices relieves consumers

Published : Saturday, 11 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM

With the onset of winter, the vegetables market has become alive and bustling with a vibrant array of produce. Although the arrival of new season provides consumers with delight for fresh vegetables, they have been grappling with soaring prices of daily necessities. The recent drop in prices of potatoes, eggs, onions, and various vegetables is indeed a welcome change, offering relief to households across the city.

However, the bustling city markets are witnessing a decline in vegetable prices, ranging from Tk 5 to Tk 35 per kg, depending on the location of the kitchen markets. A significant drop has been noticed in the prices of vegetables such as beans, brinjal, radish, cucurbitaceous plants, long beans, cauliflower, cabbage, green papaya, okra, bitter gourd, bottle gourd, sweet gourd, and green chili over the past two weeks.

According to sellers, the increase in market supply is the driving force behind this price reduction. In some cases, vegetables have seen a remarkable 50% decrease in prices, making them more accessible to the general population. This change has not gone unnoticed by consumers, who are now experiencing a reprieve from the burden of inflated vegetable prices.

A visit to various kitchen markets in the capital reveals a consistent pattern of falling prices. Bitter gourd, for instance, has dropped from Tk 80 to Tk 60 per kg, while long brinjal and radish are being sold at Tk 50 and Tk 30, respectively, down from Tk 80 and Tk 50. The reduction is not limited to specific vegetables; rather, it is a collective trend encompassing a variety of winter produce.

Vegetable vendors echo this sentiment, emphasizing the abundance of winter vegetables as the catalyst for declining prices. According to our news report from Karwan Bazar kitchen market, prices of many vegetables have decreased by Tk 10 to Tk 60 in the last three days alone. Similar reports came from other vendors, citing notable reductions in the prices of patal, cucumber, potatoes, and other vegetables.

The decrease in vegetable prices aligns with a global trend, as indicated by the monthly food price index published by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO). In October, the prices of food, meat, oil, and sugar decreased in the world market. This international context suggests that the decrease in vegetable prices is part of a broader pattern affecting food products globally.

As consumers enjoy the benefits of a bountiful winter harvest, it is essential for stakeholders, including the government, to ensure that these positive trends are sustained. Monitoring and intervention may be necessary to maintain a fair balance between the interests of both consumers and producers, fostering a healthy and stable market for all.




