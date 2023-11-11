A memorable tour to Cox’s Bazar

The surprise from my parents made me unbelievably happy. The time was 10:30pm on 4 September 2023, when I finished my dinner. At first, they gave me and my brother a watch because we have lost our watch. At that time, we didn't know that what surprise is waiting for us. As soon as they gave us watch they told us that how would you feel if we go to Cox's bazar tomorrow? We were thinking that they are joking and there is no way to go to Cox's bazar tomorrow because we have school tomorrow and we didn't pack our bags yet. At one point they told us that we are really going to Cox's bazar. I was in confusion. Then my father said that your mother's Uttara Krishibid Association's EC committees'trip to Cox's bazar by Air. After hearing this my brother and my face were full of happiness. Then we were asking more about it for ensuring that it is true. At one point I asked that where are the bags prepared for tomorrow? They said that they have sent it to my aunt's house in Uttara and we will go first in our aunt's house and from there we will go to Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. After hearing this I went to sleep so that I can wake up early in the morning.A lot of people don't know how the name "Cox's bazar" Has created. Well, a long time ago a great man named Captain Hiram Cox visited this place (Cox's bazar). He was an officer of the British East India Company. He saw that many poor people of Bangladesh are starving due to lack of food. So, he started a business there. He used to give poor people food at a very low cost. Everyone used to love him. When he died then it was named Cox's bazar to respect Cox.NowCox's bazar, a beautiful place for having a vacation. It is one of the best tourist spots in Bangladesh. Many people of Bangladesh as well as foreigners visit in this site. This is also my most favorite place to visit.1st dayThe journey began from the airport. After we reached at airport, we met my mother's colleagues; different scientists, teachers and all of them are agriculturists family. Our trip was to Cox's bazar by Us Bangla airlines. Our flight was at 5:45 pm and the code was BS157. The plane journey was amazing. After we reached at Cox's Bazar, we went to the hotel named "Unity In" by micro. Our group consists probably 22-25 members and our leader was Sanoar uncle. The members of the hotel welcomed us by giving flowers and a fresh Malta juice. There we took our dinner. The dinner was fresh and perfect. It consists rice, vegetables, small fishes, salad and most importantly Rupchanda fish. After taking dinner we went to the sea beach to feel the fresh air. The waves and the fresh air whilewe were standing in the water in bare foot, that feel was different. After coming back from sea beach, we went to the hotel and slept because the following early morning we need to wake up tostay more time in the sea beach. Our schedule was a bit tight because we planned to meet our happiness within 3 days.2nd day.Unfortunately,the weather wasn't that suitable for going to the sea beach. So,we took our breakfast in the hotel and started our journey to Organic farm &Eco Park in Naikhongchori, Bandarban. We went there by marine drive within 2 hours.The journey was wonderful. The view of one side was the beauty of sea and the other side was delightful view of hills with trees. After we reach there, they welcomed us by fresh dragon fruit juice. The scenery was beautiful there. There, we saw many different plant species. We have prayed Jummah Salat and took our lunch there. The bowl in which we took our lunch was made of soil or clay and it was also well designed. So, after finishing our lunch we went to Inani beach from Naikhong chori. Side view was so charming as well as zigzag Hill Road and view of the sea in the afternoon impressed us a lot. We took a lot of pictures in Patuartech there within a short time.From there, we went to our hotel in the evening. After taking 30 minutes rest, we went to a cultural program which organized by Cox's bazar cultural Society for Cultural minister's wife Dr. Sohela Akter aunt, who was our team member. There were many different scientists in that program. The program was all about Rakhain's culture. Many types of songs and dance like Jolkelly, Pakha nritya and many more were in that event. Specially We enjoyed the song "Mon bose na shohore�Tai to elam sagore".After finishing the program, we went to a restaurant to take dinner. From there we went to seabeach again to wet our feet.3rd day.This day was the most enjoyable day among these 3 days. We wake up on almost 7:45am and went to the seabeach. We enjoyed a lot there. We played football with honorable Chairman Mohammed Masum sirwho is President of Uttara Krishibid Association, Sanowar uncle, Anis uncle, Firouz uncle, and many more. My father also played there. Our team members were Anis uncle, my younger brother and me; The opponent members were Sanowar uncle, Firoz uncle and my father. We have won the match by 2:0. The fun part was that Anis uncle has slept on the muddy water while playing football as well as recording in the mobile. So, after playing football, we have made a lot of fun in the sea. The forces of the big waves were the most fun part.When we were hungry, we went to our hotel and took our breakfast. We also have changed our clothes and went to the seabeach again. We enjoyed a lot again. At last, we had enough fun but my younger brother Rahik didn't want to leave the seabeach. So, by motivating him we went to Swimming pool of Prashad Paradise hotel close to the sea beach with Zakiul uncle and aunt Dr. Zesmin. We also enjoyed a lot there. After lot ofenjoyments, we left that hotel and say goodbye to the sea beach. After reaching hotel we changed our clothes and took our lunch. Then we have prepared our bags for the flight which will take us to Dhaka. After finishing our preparation, we have taken some rest. The time was short so we all started leaving by saying a goodbye to Cox's bazar.After reaching the airport we waited sometimes and then our flight BS158 came to terminal for taking passengers. At that time Chairman sir observed that he lost his wristwatch, when my mother informed the duty officers, they informed that they found a wrist watch and they gave it, I impressed this thing about their honesty and responsibility. Now it was ready to take off. When I was sitting in the plane, I was thinking about the Cox's bazar journey. At one point, I thought that if I write about this journey then it will be more memorable. Anyways, after reaching Hazrat Shahjalal international Airport, we said goodbye to Mohammed Masum Sir, Dr. Kahirul Bashar Sir, Dr. Sohela aunt, Dr. Nasrin Akter Ivy aunt, Dr. Abul Hossain uncle, Dr. Anis uncle, Zakiul uncle, Sanoar uncle, Firoj uncle , Sobuj uncle and their family members. This was very enjoyable and memorable journey to me.On the way to home I remembered that I have one homework left to do for School, so again new day will start, we would be very busy in our works. Hopefully this beautiful trip to Cox's Bazar will be memorable to us.The writer is student of class seven, Bir Srehtha Nur Mohammaad Public College