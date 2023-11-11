Drug trade threatens our security

Bangladesh, a South Asian nation with a population exceeding 160 million, has made significant economic progress in recent years. However, the country also faces a complex web of security challenges that threaten its stability and development. Among these challenges, emerging trends in narcotics trafficking stands out as a critical issue that demands attention. Narcotics' trafficking has long been a global concern, with far-reaching consequences for both producing and transit countries. Bangladesh's geographical location makes it a strategic transit route for drug traffickers. Situated between the drug-producing countries like Afghanistan and Myanmar, Bangladesh serves as a crucial link in the global narcotics supply chain.The manufacturing of drugs that affects the Indian Ocean states occurs primarily in two major areas: the "Golden Crescent," which encompasses regions involved in unauthorized opium production located in Iran, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, and the "Golden Triangle" refers to the world's second-largest opium production region, which encompasses Myanmar, Thailand, and Laos (Annual Drug Report Bangladesh, 2019). While heroin originating from the Golden Crescent is transported via the Southern Route, drug production in the Golden Triangle has transitioned to methamphetamines. This includes Yaba, an extremely addictive pill containing a combination of methamphetamines and caffeine, which is illicitly transported into countries in South and Southeast Asia.Yaba has gained significant popularity in Bangladesh, where it is illicitly transported into the country via the Naf River, which marks the border with Myanmar. Heroin, often originating in Afghanistan, enters Bangladesh through porous borders, concealed within vehicles, or even carried by couriers who ingest the substance. Once inside the country, it is typically distributed within local markets or smuggled to international destinations (Allard, 2019). In addition to the well-known Golden Crescent and Golden Triangle routes, a more recent route known as the Golden Wedge has emerged (ANN, 05 July 2023). This route connects northern Bangladesh to the Indian states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, with its reach extending to parts of Nepal and certain regions of Bhutan.Traffickers are increasingly turning to technology to streamline their operations. The dark web has emerged as a favored platform for the distribution of drugs, allowing traffickers to discreetly connect with a global customer base. Transactions on the dark web frequently involve the use of crypto-currencies, complicating efforts by authorities to trace the flow of money.Several factors have played a significant role in the national security challenges in Bangladesh, allowing traffickers to use the country as a route for smuggling drugs to global markets.These factors include insufficient or inadequate border security measures, compromised and corrupt checkpoints at port areas, limited technical support at airports for detecting and apprehending smuggled items, and the presence of powerful syndicates backed by criminal organizations and local political leaders. The influx of Rohingya refugees in 2017 further exacerbated the narcotics smuggling issue, highlighting the vulnerability of Bangladesh's borders.The Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar have emerged as significant hubs for drug trade. According to a report released by the Ministry of Defence, there are currently 11 active armed groups operating within the Rohingya camps (Dhaka Tribune, 06 March 2023).The link between narcotics trafficking and the armed groups operating in the Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar is complex and tightly interwoven. There are several critical factors that contribute to this connection. Firstly, these armed groups require funding to sustain their operations, purchase weapons, and expand their memberships. The drug trade offers a highly profitable source of income, allowing them to finance their activities effectively.Secondly, the drug trade has become a tool for these armed groups to recruit vulnerable individuals, especially young people who may be tempted by the prospect of quick money and increased influence. Once these individuals become involved in the drug trade, they can be coerced into supporting other illicit activities, further strengthening the nexus between narcotics trafficking and armed groups.This geographical factor plays a significant role in the dynamics of the drug trade and insurgency in the region.The drug trade in the Golden Triangle, an area spanning parts of Myanmar, Thailand, and Laos, involves the active participation of various ethnic militias, with notable examples being the United Wa State Army (UWSA) and the Kachin Independence Army (KIA) (Centre for Joint Warfare Studies, 08 June 2023). These groups have capitalized on the lucrative drug trade to fund their activities, contributing to regional instability. This exacerbates the challenges related to narcotics trafficking and insurgency in the region.The implications of narcotics trafficking for Bangladesh are multifaceted. The drug trade is closely linked to criminal networks and different armed groups in Rohingya camps in Coxs Bazar. Bangladesh faces security challenges as a result, with a potential spillover of violence and drug-related crime. It has an economic impact, both directly and indirectly. The lure of easy money from the drug trade can lead individuals into a life of crime, disrupting communities and local economies. Additionally, resources diverted to combat drug-related issues could be better utilized elsewhere. This violence can destabilize the affected regions and threaten civilian lives. The presence of armed groups operating alongside drug traffickers undermines the authority of the Bangladeshi state, eroding public trust in the government's ability to maintain law and order. Moreover, the proliferation of drugs like yaba, crystal meth etc have created a significant public health crisis, with addiction rates on the rise. This not only strains the healthcare system but also fuels social unrest and criminal activity.The Bangladeshi government and law enforcement agencies have been actively combating narcotics trafficking. Bangladesh has been working to improve border security to curtail smuggling from the Golden Triangle. This includes the establishment of border outposts, increased patrols, and the use of technology for surveillance. Stricter legislation and harsher penalties have been introduced to deter drug traffickers. Bangladesh has sought cooperation with neighboring countries and international organizations to tackle the cross-border nature of narcotics trafficking. Information sharing and joint operations have been initiated.As law enforcement efforts intensify on traditional trafficking routes, traffickers are likely to adapt by exploring new routes and methods. This could further complicate efforts to curb the drug trade. The drug market is dynamic, and preferences among users can change rapidly. Understanding these shifts and their implications is crucial for effective intervention. It is needed to monitor the production and availability of new drugs in the region to take necessary actions well ahead to prevent the entrance of new drugs in Bangladesh. If the emerging trends in narcotics trafficking continue unabated, Bangladesh could face more significant security threats, a strained healthcare system, and economic repercussions.To tackle the challenges posed by evolving trends in narcotics trafficking, Bangladesh should contemplate comprehensive strategies that encompass not only law enforcement but also initiatives aimed at addressing the underlying causes of drug production and consumption. Poverty alleviation, education, and job opportunities can help reduce vulnerabilities. Invest in healthcare infrastructure and rehabilitation services for individuals affected by drug addiction are also required. Moreover, Collaboration through a joint venture and cooperative efforts, achieved through mutual understanding and agreement, can be instrumental in mitigating the threat.Seeking cooperation with neighboring countries and international organizations is vital due to the cross-border nature of narcotics trafficking. Collaborative efforts, including information sharing and joint operations, can disrupt drug supply chains and apprehend key traffickers.Collaborating with international partners such as the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and INTERPOL can provide technical assistance, expertise, and resources. Finally, engaging with local communities near border areas and vulnerable regions is essential. Community-based programs can raise awareness about the dangers of drug trafficking, provide alternative livelihoods, and offer support to those affected by addiction.Narcotics trafficking present a multifaceted challenge to Bangladesh's security. As emerging trends in the drug trade continue to evolve, the implications for security, the economy, and society become increasingly complex. While the Bangladeshi government and law enforcement agencies have taken steps to combat this issue, a holistic approach that addresses root causes and involves communities is essential. The future of Bangladesh hinges on its ability to adapt and respond effectively to these emerging trends. As neighbouring countries and international organizations collaborate to combat narcotics trafficking, Bangladesh must remain proactive in safeguarding its security, economy, and the well-being of its citizens. Only through coordinated efforts and a multi-pronged strategy Bangladesh can mitigate the implications of this evolving challenge and secure a more stable and prosperous future.The writer is a contributor