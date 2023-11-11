Road mishaps claim eight lives in eight dists

Eight people including two women have been killed and three others injured in separate road accidents in eight districts- Chuadanga, Habiganj, Noakhali, Barishal, Khulna, Joypurhat, Rajshahi and Dinajpur, in recent times.CHUADANGA: A schoolboy was killed after being crushed under the wheels of an ambulance in Alamdanga Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.The accident took place in Gokulkhali Bridge area under the upazila at around 2:30 pm.The deceased was identified as Siam, 12, son of Jumat Ali, a resident of Koyradanga Village in the upazila. He was a seventh grader of Gokulkhali High School.Quoting locals, police said Siam was returning home from school at noon riding on his bicycle. On the way, an ambulance hit his bicycle when he was crossing the road in Gokulkhali Bridge area. He died on the spot.Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Chuadanga Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.However, agitated locals blocked the road in the area after his death.Later on, police brought the situation under control.Mizanur Rahman, sub-inspector (SI) of Hapania Police Camp, confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps would be taken in this regard.HABIGANJ: A businessman was killed in a road accident in the district on Wednesday noon.The accident took place in Madhabpur area on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway at around 1 pm.The deceased were identified as Bilal Mia, 28, son of Lal Mia, a resident of Sampadpur Village under Madhabpur Upazila in the district.Local sources said a maxi car and a CNG-run auto-rickshaw were collided head-on in Madhabpur area on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway at around 1 pm, which left Billal, a passenger of the maxi, seriously injured.Locals rescued the injured and immediately took him to Habiganj District Sadar Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.However, the law enforcers have seized both the vehicle.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shaistaganj Highway Police Station (PS) Md Moinul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps would be taken in this regard.NOAKHALI: Two people including a woman were killed in separate road accidents in Sadar Upazila of the district in four days.A woman was killed after being run over by an unidentified vehicle in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday.The accident took place in the morning on the Sonapur to Chairmanghat road in front of the Bangladesh Air Force Camp at Purba Shullakia under Dharmapur Union.The identity of the deceased, aged about 48, could not be known immediately.According to police, locals saw the body of the woman lying on the road at around 6 am and informed police.On information, police recovered the body and sent it to Noakhali General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.Sudharam Model PS SI Rehana confirmed the incident, adding that police are trying to find out the identity of the woman.On the other hand, a young man was killed in another road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday night.The accident took place in Nuru Patwari Haat area on the Sonapur-Ramgati road under Kaladarap Union of the upazila.The deceased was identified as Md Raihan Hossain, 23, son of Dulal Mia, a resident of Barahipur Village under Dadpur Union in the upazila.Local sources said Raihan was heading towards Sonapur from Nuru Patwari Haat at night riding by a motorcycle. On the way, another motorcycle collided with his vehicle, which left Raihan critically injured.Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Noakhali 250-bed General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Raihan dead.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.Sudharam Model PS OC Mir Jahedul Haque Roni confirmed the incident, adding that legal action would be taken if any written complaint is relieved from the deceased's family members.BARISHAL: A woman was seriously injured in a road accident in Gournadi Upazila of the district on Tuesday.The identity of the injured could not be known immediately.It was known that a Dhaka-bound speedy private car from Barishal hit an engine-run easy-van in Barthi area on the Dhaka-Barishal highway.The easy-van fell in a roadside pond at that time, which left a female passenger of the easy-van injured.Being informed, a team of Fire Service Station rushed in and rescued the woman. They then took her to Gournadi Upazila Health Complex.However, the driver of the private car managed to flee the scene along with his vehicle.Gournadi Highway PS SI Kabir Hossain confirmed the incident.KHULNA: A young housewife was killed and her husband injured in a road accident in Paikgachha Upazila of the district on Monday morning.The accident took place in Bhedamari area near Agarghata Bazaar under the upazila at around 11 am.The deceased was identified as Ayesha Khatun, 18, wife of Saddam Hossain, a resident of Protapkati Village under the upazila.Local sources said Ayesha along with her husband was returning home from her father's house in the morning riding on a motorcycle.On the way, a Khulna-bound passenger bus hit their bike in the area at around 11 am and she fell on the road. At that time, the speedy bus ran over her, leaving her dead on the spot.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Khulna Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.The law enforcers also seized the bus, however, its driver managed to flee the scene.Pailgachha PS OC Rafiqul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps would be taken in this regard.KALAI, JOYPURHAT: A man was killed and another injured in a road accident in Kalai Upazila of the district on Saturday.The accident took place in Durunja area under Kalai Municipality in the evening.The deceased was identified as Khokon, 37, son of Nur Alam, a resident of Balishir Samudra Village under Matrai Union in the upazila.The injured person is Qader, 32, son of Joynal Fakir, a resident of the area.Local and the deceased's family sources said Khokon and Qader went to attend a meeting of Awami League on Saturday. After finishing the meeting, they were returning home in the evening riding by a motorcycle.On the way, a truck coming from the opposite direction hit their motorcycle in Durunja area under Kalai Municipality, which left the duo critically injured.Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Kalai Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Khokon dead and referred Quader to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital for better treatment.Kalai PS OC Wasim Al Bari confirmed the incident.BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: A man, who was injured in a road accident in Bagha Upazila of the district, died at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH).The deceased was identified as Shafiqul Islam, a resident of Khanpur Ashrafpur Village in the upazila. He was a trader by profession.It was known that Shafiqul was returning home from his business enterprise riding by a motorcycle. At that time, another motorcycle coming from the opposite direction hit his vehicle in Baniapara area under Bagha Municipality, which left him critically injured.Injured Shafiqul was rescued and taken to Bagha Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to the RMCH following the deterioration of his condition.Later on, Shafiqul succumbed to his injuries at the RMCH at around 2 am on Saturday while undergoing treatment.CHIRIRBANDAR, DINAJPUR: A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a passenger bus in Chirirbandar Upazila of the district recently.The deceased was identified as Abbas Ali, 62, son of late Mafiz Uddin, a resident of Borogram Village under the upazila.Quoting locals, Chirirbandar PS OC Bazlur Rashid said a Dinajpur-bound passenger-laden bus hit Abbas Ali in Bekipool Bazar on the Dinajpur-Parbatipur road of the upazila while it was giving side to a tractor, which left the pedestrian dead on the spot.Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.However, the law enforcers have seized the killer bus and arrested its driver.The arrested bus driver is Ashwini Kumar Roy, 61, son of late Jagadish Chandra Roy, a resident of Jagin Member Para of Singanagar Village in the upazila.An unnatural death case was filed with Chirirbandar PS and necessary steps would be taken in this regard, the OC added.