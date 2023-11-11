Video
Khulna LGED implements Tk 4,021cr projects in 15 yrs

Published : Saturday, 11 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Our Correspondent

Khulna LGED implements Tk 4,021cr projects in 15 yrs

Khulna LGED implements Tk 4,021cr projects in 15 yrs

KHULNA, Nov 10: Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) has implemented development projects of Tk 4,021.1 crore in nine upazilas of the district in the last 15 years.

This information was confirmed by LGED-Khulna officials.

The upazilas are: Rupsha, Paikgachha, Batiaghata, Fultala, Dacope, Terokhada, Digholia, Dumuria and Koyra.

Projects which were completed during 2009-2023 financial year are ,502 kilometre (km) roads at Tk 1,903 crore and 704 km roads at Tk 597 crore.

Other projects completed during the period are 107 bridges and culvert at  Tk 875 crore, construction of 7 Upazila Parishad complexes at Tk 51 crore, construction of 8 upzilla server stations at Tk 10 crore, 33 Union Parishad complexes at Tk 36 crore, 42 haat-bazar-ghat and growth centre at Tk 33 crore, construction of 83 cyclone centres at Tk 152 crore, construction of 507 primary schools and extension of class rooms at Tk151 crore.

Projects of rural developments included development of water resources on 8,450 acre of land at  Tk 19 crore, 65 km canal digging at Tk 8 crore, maintenance of 16 regulators at  Tk 0.71crore, and construction of 4 km barrage at Tk 3.58 crore.

A total of  10 Upazila Muktijoddha Complex constructions, and 24 residences for freedom fighters (FF) at  Tk 35 crore, and maintenance of 7 historical places, museums, and 6 FF memorials of Liberation War at  Tk 6 crore.

Besides, a total of 22 land offices in cities and unions were built at Tk 21 crore.

Construction of District Shilpakala Academy building and Muktomoncho was built at Tk 1.81 crore.

A total of 175 religious establishments including mosques, temples, crematoriums were built at Tk 6 crore.

Besides, 39 ponds and canals were excavated at Tk 8 crore, one Urban Primary Health Care Service Centre was built at Tk 8 crore, and social safety net at Tk 96 crore.

When contacted, Executive Engineer of LGED-Khulna A K M Anisuzzaman said,  around 20 running projects involving cost of Tk 661 crore will be completed in the current financial year.

Terming the LGED as a pioneer development project implementing entity,  he said at least 10 goals out of 17 sustainable development goals (SDGs) are connected to LGED activities.

Now, the country is on the highway of development, and LGED is playing a vital role in taking the nation forward, he added.




