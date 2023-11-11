Two-day cow fair begins in Chuadanga

CHUADANGA, Nov 10: A two- day cow fair-2023 began in the district on Friday at 12 am.The fair has been opened on Chuadanga District town football ground . It was organized by Bangladesh Dairy Firms Association (BDFA).Dr Nahid Rashid, secretary of the ministry of fish and animal resources, inaugurated the fair as the chief guest.Mohammad Imran Hossain, president of Bangladesh Dairy Firms Association , presided over the opening function.Dr Riazul Haque, director general (on routine duty ) of department of livestock service, Dr. Kissinger Chakma, Chuadanga deputy commissioner, and Abdullah Al- Mamun, superintendent of police, were present as special guests.Registered dairy farms of Chuadanga, Meherpur and Kushtia districts have taken part in the fair. A total of 252 cows have already been registered. The fair will remain open from 10 am till 10 pm every day. Consultancy will be given on cow buying, selling and fattening among dairy farm owners.Speakers including chief guest stressed rearing more cows and applying modern technology. They called upon all farm owners to contribute to the development of the country.