Nine minors drown in 5 districts

Nine minor children including five girls drowned in separate incidents in five districts- Cumilla, Faridpur, Madaripur, Panchagarh and Chattogram, in three days.CUMILLA: Three minor children including two sisters drowned in a pond in Muradnagar Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.The incident took place in Bashkait Village under the upazila at around 2 pm.The deceased were identified as Amena Khatun, 12, and Samia Akter, 6, daughters of Salam Mia; and Sadia Akter, 7, daughter of Kausar Mia. All of them were residents of Bashkait Village in the upazila.According to local sources, the three children drowned in a pond at noon while they were bathing in it.As they did not return after a while, their relatives started searching for them and found their floating bodies in the pond.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Muradnagar Police Station (PS) Prabash Chandra Dhar confirmed the incident.FARIDPUR: Two minor children drowned in a pond in Nagarkanda Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.The incident took place in Algadiya Village under Charjoshordi Union of the upazila at around 1:30 pm.The deceased were identified as Abu Bakkar, 5, son of Md Jafar Sheikh, and his cousin sister Nahida Akter, 4, daughter of Shahfiqul Islam. Both of them were residents of the aforesaid village.According to the deceased's family members, the duo slipped into a pond nearby the house at noon while they were playing on its bank.After a while, the family members found them floating in the pond and rescued them. They, later, rushed the children to Nagarkanda Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty physicians declared the duo dead.Charjoshordi Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Kamruzzama Saheb Fakir confirmed the incident.MADARIPUR: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Kalkini Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.The deceased was identified as Aridra Munsi, 3, son of Anup Munsi, a resident of Sostal Village under Alinagar Union in the upazila.Quoting the deceased's family members, Kalkini PS OC Nazmul Hasan said Aridra slipped into a pond next to his house in the afternoon while he was playing beside it.Sensing the matter, the family rescued him from the pond and rushed him to Madaripur Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the child dead, the OC added.PANCHAGARH: A minor child drowned in a pond in Tentulia Upazila of the district on Wednesday.The deceased was identified as Labib, 3, son of Rabiul Islam, a resident of Sardarpara Village under the upazila.According to locals, the boy fell down into a pond next to their house while he was playing near its bank.Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and took to Tentulia Upazila Health Complex, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.Tentulia Model PS OC Abu Saeed Chowdhury confirmed the incident.CHATTOGRAM: Two minor girls drowned in a pond in Raozan Upazila of the district on Monday morning.The incident took place in Uttar Goshci Village of the upazila at around 9:30 am.The deceased were identified as Samira Akter, 3, daughter of Md Salahuddin, and Rekha Akhter, 3, daughter of Md Kamal. They were cousin sisters in relation.Quoting the deceased's family members, Bagoan UP Member Sayeed Md Yeasin said the two sisters slipped into a pond near their house in the morning while playing besides it.After several hours, the two were rescued by the family members and taken to Pioneer Hospital in Patherhat, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead, the UP member added.Bagoan UP Chairman Bhupesh Barua confirmed the incident.