Saturday, 11 November, 2023, 2:51 AM
Home Countryside

Workshop on municipal waste management held at Dhanbari

Published : Saturday, 11 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Our Correspondent

TANGAIL, Nov 10: A day-long workshop on 'Municipal sewerage: waste management action plan presentation affairs' was in the district on Thursday morning.

The workshop was organized by Dhanbari Municipality in its hallroom.

It discussed the development plan of city-centred sanitation system in Dhanbari Municipality.

Mayor Muhammad Moniruzzaman Bakal presided over the workshop. It was conducted by Municipal Deputy Assistant Engineer Noor Mohammad.

Among others, Municipal Executive Officer Debashish Das, Assistant Engineer Mohammad Sanwar Hossain, Panel Mayor Mir Abdur Razzak, Upazila Public Health Engineer SM Farooq Imam, Sanitation Engineer Muhammad Saidul Islam, Sanitation and Business Consultant Zikrul Haque, Sports Secretary of Dhanbari Press Club Hafizur Rahman, councillors Noor Mohammad, and Khorshed Alam Khosru spoke.

Municipal Council Water Superintendent Kabir Hossain, Conservancy Inspector Bishnath Bhadra, all councillors including Nihaj Uddin, Mawla Pathan, Majnu, Badsha Alamgir, and Kohinoor Begum, municipal officials and dignitaries were present.




