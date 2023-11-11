Video
Published : Saturday, 11 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Our Correspondent

Muddy road causes public sufferings at Porsha

PORSHA, NAOGAON, Nov 10: Locals are suffering communications on about 2.5 kilometre (km) muddy road at Tentulia Union in Porsha Upazila of the district.

This 2.5 km road ranges from Jaluarmor Soraigachhi-Adda road link at Ward No. 5 to Puril Dhorakuri. People of several villages have been suffering on the road for a long time.
 
The road has developed puddles at different points. Though a part of the road from the Union Parishad has been earth filled, the remaining portion of the road has been deplorable due to rain and movement of heavy vehicles including tractors.

Charger battery-run vans, Votvoti, tractor, power tiller and others regularly move on the road. Students of Porsha High School, Puril Government Primary School, Porsha Boro Madrasa, and  Talimunnesa Mahila Madrasa use the road.

It is regularly used by people of Barinda, Taitorh, Saharanda, Bororonail, Sheikhpara and other villages for going to Porsha Bazar.

Local people demanded metalizing of the road.
 
Head Teacher of Puril Government Primary School Masud Shah, locals Mahiuddin and Ramzan Ali of Jalua Village, and Mahasin Ali of Purba Gram said, "Though we are living at the heart of Porasha Upazila, we are very neglected. The important road lying deplorable for a long time has not been metalised."

Already many small muddy roads have been metalised in the upazila, he added. He demanded its immediate cementing.

Tentulia Union Chairman Fazlul Haq Shah Chowdhury said, the road was supposed to be metalised this year. He said, he will talk with the authorities concerned in this regard.




