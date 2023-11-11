12 people murdered in eight districts

A total of 12 people including two women have been murdered in separate incidents in eight districts- Narsingdi, Thakurgaon, Gopalganj, Narayanganj, Cox's Bazar, Madaripur, Patuakhali and Brahmanbaria, in recent times.NARSINGDI: An expatriate was slaughtered allegedly by miscreants in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday night after being brought to the rooftop of a building.The incident took place at Brahmanpara Mohalla in the district town at around 9 pm.The deceased was identified as Kamruzzaman, 40, son of Abdul Hamid, a resident of Satirpara area in the town. He returned home from Saudi Arabia three months back.Quoting the deceased's family members, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Narsingdi Sadar Police Station (PS) Abul Kashem Bhuiyan said a group of miscreants allegedly severed Kamruzzaman's throat from his body with sharp weapons bringing him to the rooftop of a building after he went out of his residence in the evening.Locals rescued him at night and took him to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.Being informed, police recovered the body.However, legal steps would be taken in this regard, the OC added.THAKURGAON: A man surrendered after reportedly stabbing his wife to death over a family feud in Ranisankail Upazila of the district on Wednesday.The incident took place in Podompur Hazipara Village of the upazila at early hours.The deceased was identified as Rabeya Begum, 30, wife of Nazmul Huda, 36, a resident of the village.Quoting neighbours, Ranisankail PS OC Gulfamul Islam said the couple locked into an altercation over family issues at early hours. At one stage of the altercation, Nazmul stabbed Rabeya, which left her critically injured.Neighbours rescued her and took to Ranisankail Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctors declared the woman dead.Later on, Nazmul went to the PS in the morning and surrendered with the weapon used in the murder.The OC further said that Nazmul is under police custody and legal proceedings are underway against him.GOPALGANJ: A man was killed by his cousin brothers over land dispute in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.The incident took place in Ghosherchar Madhyapara Village under Latifpur Union of the upazila at around 9 pm.Deceased Sushanta Mandal, 50, son of late Romakanta Mandal, was a resident of the village.Gopalganj Sadar PS OC Mohammad Anisur Rahman said Sushanta had a longstanding dispute with his cousin brothers including Amor Mandal and Ujjal Mandal over land.On Tuesday night, while Sushanta tried to build a room in the disputed land, his cousins protested. At that time, a quarrel took place between then and at one stage, the cousins attacked on Sushanta, leaving him seriously injured.He was then rescued and taken to Gopalganj General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Dhaka Medical College Hospital following the deterioration of his condition.Later on, Sushanta Mandal died on the way to Dhaka.Necessary steps would be taken in this connection, the OC added.NARAYANGANJ: Four people including a woman were murdered in separate incidents in the district recently.A woman was allegedly killed by her younger sister in Sadar Upazila on Tuesday. The incident took place in Qutubail Katherpoool area under Fatullah PS at noon.Deceased Sumi, 30, was the wife of Shahidul Islam of the area.However, police arrested the accused Sohana, younger sister of the deceased.Police sources said Sumi was hacked to death in the house at noon.Accused Sohana, who was in the house at that time, said to police that an unknown youth hacked Sumi to death. Police did not believe her statement and arrested her for questioning. It is assumed that Sohana herself might have killed her sister.Fatullah Model PS Inspector (Investigation) Md Taslim confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.Earlier, a poultry trader died reportedly soon after police raided his house in Sonargaon Upazila on Monday night.The deceased was identified as Nurul Islam, 55, a resident of Burumdi Village under the upazila.The deceased's family members alleged that Nurul died after being assaulted by the law enforcers who came to extort money from him.On the other hand, a policemen involved in the raid said Nurul was a heart patient and died of a heart attack after being panicked and feared as police raided his house.Later on, the body was buried in the same day without an autopsy, said police.Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Taltala Police Outpost Elias Ahmed, who was involved in the raid, denied the allegation of torture and said that acting on a tip-off, he along with two policemen raided the house at around 4pm and left the scene after 10 minutes.Later on, they came to know that Nurul died of a stroke.Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Billal Hossain said they visited the house but none of the family members brought allegations of torture against police. However, following the incident, family members were seen in a video saying that police tortured Nurul.His daughter Mithila Akter said ASI Elias went to their house with a constable and demanded Tk 1 lakh.The ASI threatened to implicate him in a political case, if he refused to pay, Mithila claimed.She also alleged, "We agreed to give him Tk 50,000, but ASI Elias wanted the full amount. He handcuffed my father and tried to take him out of the house. When my father resisted, a scuffle took place between them. Then, they hit my father's hands with sticks. At one stage, my father fell to the ground. After that the policemen left the house."Family members rushed Nurul to Araihazar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, she said.Inspector Saiful Islam, in-charge of Taltala Police Outpost, said, "Police went to his house to recover drugs. They left the place when they got nothing. He might have died out of fear of police as he was a heart patient."Meanwhile, a local activist of Juba League, who was hacked reportedly by his rivals in Rupganj Upazila of the district, died while undergoing treatment at DMCH recently.Deceased Deen Islam Dilip, 30, son of late Ali Hossain, was a resident of Darikandi area under Murapara Union in the upazila. He was an activist of Awami Juba League's Murapara Union Unit and president candidate of the union committee.According to locals, there had been a longstanding rivalry between Dilip and another president candidate of the union. As sequel to it, they both locked into an argument and at one stage, the opponent hacked Dilip mercilessly, leaving him critically injured.Locals rescued him and took to the DMCH, where he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.However, the deceased's wife filed a murder case with Rupganj PS in this regard.Rupganj PS OC AFM Sayed confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to arrest the accused.On the other hand, woman was hacked to death by her son in Fatullah PS area under Sadar Upazila of the district recently.The incident took place in Fatullah Rail Station Ukilbari area.The deceased was identified as Madhumala Begum, 55, wife of Nurul Islam, a resident of Ukilbarai area adjacent to Fatulla Railway Station in the upazila. However, police arrested the accused Sumon, 30.Quoting locals, police said Sumon often needed money to buy drugs. As a sequel to it, he locked into an altercation with his mother as she refused to give him the money.At one stage of the argument, Sumon hacked his mother with a sharp weapon, leaving her dead on the spot.The deceased's husband said, "I saw my wife's body was fallen down on the ground and my son was standing next to her with the sharp weapon. When I screamed, locals rushed to the scene and informed police."Being informed, police arrested Sumon along with the murder weapon and recovered the body from the scene, said Fatullah Model PS OC Nure Azam.Later on, the body was sent to Narayanganj General Hospital morgue for an autopsy and the legal action would be taken in this regard, the OC added.COX'S BAZAR: Two people were killed in separate incidents in Ukhiya and Pekua upazilas of the district recently.A bullet-ridden BNP leader died on Tuesday morning being injured after his alleged attack on a Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) patrol team at Jaliapalong in Ukhiya Upazila.Jagir Hossain, 38, died while he was undergoing treatment at Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH).Jagir Hossain was the assistant organizing secretary of Jaliapalong Union of BNP and son of late Md Alam of Painashi Village.Jagir's nephew Shihab Uddin said a bullet of RAB pierced the abdomen of his uncle. Then he was rushed to the CMCH, where he succumbed while underwent treatment.Police and locals said Jagir Hossain was the accused No. 14 in a case filed by RAB with Ukhiya PS on Tuesday morning.Local sources said that the incident of attack took place when a RAB patrol team went to Painashia under Jaliapalong Union to arrest Ukhyia Upazila BNP General Secretary Sultan Mahmud Chowdhury and other accused.At that time, several BNP leaders and workers along with local villagers started hurling brickbats at RAB men. At one stage, the RAB personnel opened fire, which left three people including Jagir Hossain injured.Ukhiya PS OC Sheikh Mohammad Ali confirmed the matter.Meanwhile, a local leader of Awami League (AL), who was reportedly hacked by miscreants in Pekua Upazila, died.Deceased Zaker Hossain, 40, son of late Mohammad Ali, died while undergoing treatment at CMCH. He was a resident of Harinafari area under Pekua Sadar Union and a vice-president of the union's Ward No. 4 Unit of AL.According to the case statement, a group of miscreants including one Monir, Sarfaraj, Putu, Tarek, Manik and Miraj attacked on Zaker with sharp weapons and hacked him mercilessly, leaving him critically injured.The injured was rescued and taken to the CMCH, where he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.The deceased's wife filed a case with Pekua PS accusing 14 persons in this connection.Pekua PS OC Mohammad Umar Haider said following the case, police arrested the main accused of the case and drives are going on to nab the others.MADARIPUR: A man was lynched to death over reportedly by a mob on suspicion of being thief in Kalkini Upazila of the district early Tuesday.The deceased was identified as Milon Chandra Halder, a resident of Alinagar Union under the upazila.According to the locals, they came to know that Milon along with his 4 or 5 cohorts was trying to steal a boat from a river in the area at early hours.At that time, they chased them and caught Milon red-handed, however, his cohorts managed to flee the scene. The angry locals then beat him up, leaving him critically injured.Being informed by locals, police rescued him and took him to Madaripur Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Milon dead.Kalkini PS OC Nazmul Hasan said police kept the body at the hospital morgue for an autopsy and arrested a man for primary questioning.Legal actions would be taken in this regard, the OC added.BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: A man was hacked to death reportedly by his younger brother in Bauphal Upazila of the district recently.The deceased was identified as Ruhul Amin Akan, 54, a resident of North Daspara Village under Daspara Union in the upazila.It was known that there had been a longstanding dispute between Akan and his younger brother Rejaul Karim Akan over the ownership of a piece of a land.As sequel to it, they both locked into a fight over the matter and attacked each other with sharp weapons, which left three members of the family critically injured.They were the rescued by locals and taken to Bauphal Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Ruhul Amin dead and referred the two others to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital for better treatment.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Patuakhali Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.Bauphal PS OC Arisul Haque confirmed the incident, adding that legal actions would be taken upon the complaint of the deceased's family members.BIJOYNAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: An elderly man was murdered by his son-in-law in Bijoynagar Upazila of the district recently.The incident took place in Nurpur Village under Champaknagar Union of the upazila.The deceased was identified as Md Hafizur Rahman, 60, son of late Md Gulu Rahman, a resident of the area.Quoting the deceased's family members, Champaknagar Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Anwar Hussain Chowdhury said Nahida Akhter, 20, daughter of the deceased, got married with Shamim, son of Tajul Islam of Petuajuri Village under the same union, about three years back.As the couple often locked into altercations over various issues since the marriage, Nahida decided to divorce her husband and returned to her father's house recently.Following this, Shamim came to his father-in-law's house, and hacked him amid sleep with a sharp weapon, leaving Hafizur dead on the spot.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Brahmanbaria General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.Bijoynagar PS OC Md Raju Ahmed confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to arrest the accused.