Fair price helps increase onion farming at Santhia

SANTHIA, PABNA, Nov 10: Profitable price of advance onion has increased onion cultivation in Santhia Upazila of the district.Growers are expecting to market advance onion by mid-January.According to sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE)-Santhia and onion growers, as the land in the upazila is raised every year, the advance tuber onion cultivation begins early.Two types of onion, tuber and haali or sapling, are cultivated at Santhia. The tuber onion is cultivated in October-November and sells by mid-January. The onion lifting continues till March-April.DAE sources said, this season, 17,000 hectares (ha) of land have been targeted to bring under onion in the upazila; of these, advance tuber onion will be cultivated on 1,600 ha; and sapling onion will be cultivated on remaining 15,400 ha. So far, tuber onion has been farmed on 200 ha.During a visit it was learnt, about two weeks back, the advance onion cultivation began in different villages, such as Gourigram, Ghughudaha, Amosh, Chakpatta, Khetupara, Rasulpur, Jouragachha, Kalogram, Madhpur, Miapur, Kashinathpur, and Gopalpur.Seven growers of Gourigram including Abdus Sattar, Alamgir Hossain, and Babul Aktar said, "We got good price of onion. We started onion farming one week back. We hope per bigha yielding of 40-50 maund."In Boailmari, Bongram, and Kormoja Chaturhat per maund onion is selling at Tk 4,700 to 5,500. But due to increased price onion seeds, the advance onion price will go up, growers said.Growers of Ghughudaha Village Abul Hossain and of Dhatalpur Village Abdul Mannan said, per bigha advance onion cultivation cost including seed, land plough, fertiliser, insecticide, and labour wage will stand at Tk 40,000.Santhia Upazila Agriculture Officer Sanjib Kumar Goswami said, advance onion will be cultivated mostly on low areas.