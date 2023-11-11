Two jailed for life in drug cases

Separate courts sentenced two people to life-term imprisonment in different drug cases in two districts- Barishal and Lalmonirhat, recently.BARISHAL: A court in the district sentenced a man to life-term imprisonment in a drug case filed in 2016.Judge of Barishal Divisional Special Judge Court Mehedi Al Masud handed down the verdict recently in absence of the convict.The convict is Habibur Rahman alias Parvez Shikder was the son of Md Khalil Shikder of Madhya Charadi Village in Bakerganj Upazila.The court also fined him Tk 10,000, and in default, he has to suffer six more months in jail.According to the prosecution, members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-8 arrested him along with 59 bottles of phensedyl from the city on April 9, 2016.RAB-8 official Sub-Inspector (SI) Abdullah Al Mamun, being the plaintiff, lodged a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Kotwali Model Police Station (PS) in this regard.SI of the PS Qamruzzaman Liza submitted the charge-sheet to the court on May 30, 2016 accusing Parvez.Following this, the court pronounced the verdict after examining the case records and taking depositions of seven witnesses.LALMONIRHAT: A court in the district sentenced a police constable to life-term imprisonment in a drug case filed in 2022.Lalmonirhat District and Sessions Judge Mizanur Rahman handed down the verdict recently in absence of the convict.The court also fined him Tk 10,000, and in default, he has to suffer one more year in jail.The convict is Humayun Kabir, hails from Paikarkuri Village under Bhatra Union in Nandigram Upazila of Bogura District. He was posted at Hatibandha PS in Lalmonirhat as a constable.According to the prosecution, a team of District Department of Narcotics Control Act (DNC) arrested Humayun Kabir along with 70 bottles of phensedyl from Rudreshwar area under Kakina Union of Kaliganj Upazila in the district on January 11, 2022.District DNC SI Juwel, being the plaintiff, lodged a case under the Narcotics Control Act with the PS concerned accusing him.After investigation, the investigating officer submitted the charge-sheet to the court on March 25, 2022.Later on, Humayun Kabir came out of the jail on bail and went into hiding.