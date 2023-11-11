14 injured from dog bites in Khagrachhari

KHAGRACHHARI, Nov 10: About 14 people were injured by dog bites in Matiranga Upazila of the district on Thursday.The incidents took place in Matiranga Bazar and surrounding areas.According to locals, a dog suddenly started biting people on street at around 8 am and 14 people were injured in the bites.Of them, 12 persons have been treated at Matiranga Upazila Health Complex while two seriously injured are undergoing treatment at Khagrachhari Sadar Hospital.Matiranga Upazila Health Officer Dr Sheikh Abul Hasnat said, "I heard about 14 people being injured by dog bites. However, 12 people injured by dog bites came to the health complex and received treatment. They have been vaccinated."