Six govt offices run in risky building at Bauphal

BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI, Nov 10: The old Bhaban of Bauphal Upazila Office in the district is being used by six government offices with risk.According to sources, the two-storey building was declared abandoned five/six years back. But six government offices are still using that risky building.Later on, a new four-storey Bhaban was built behind the old building. But due to space shortage, these six offices are still using the old building in compelling condition.According to official sources, there are 33 government departments in the upazila. Of these, 12 departments including the upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) office were in the old Bhaban.After independence, the two-storey building of Upazila Parishad and one auditorium were constructed.In 2019-20 financial year, the government built a four-storey Upazila Parishad Bhaban and a one-storey auditorium Bhaban at Tk 7.5 crore.Construction of these was completed in April in 2022. These were inaugurated on May 22.The new Bhaban includes 31 rooms. It is being used by six offices of UNO, upazila chairman, upazila engineer, upazila project implementation officer, social service officer and women affairs officer.Remaining six officers of agriculture, education, cooperative, food, youth development, youth development and statistics offices are using the old Bhaban.The old Bhaban's roof, columns, walls and beams have developed cracks. Structured rods have been visible. Officers and employees of these offices are in fear of collapse of the Bhaban any time.Bauphal UNO Md Bashir Gazi said, due to space crisis in the new Bhaban six government departments are using the old Bhaban.Very soon vertical construction of the new Bhaban will begin to make space for other offices, the UNO added.