Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 11 November, 2023, 2:50 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Six govt offices run in risky building at Bauphal

Published : Saturday, 11 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Our Correspondent

Six govt offices run in risky building at Bauphal

Six govt offices run in risky building at Bauphal

BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI, Nov 10: The old Bhaban of Bauphal Upazila Office in the district is being used by six government offices with risk.

According to sources, the two-storey building was declared abandoned five/six years back. But six government offices are still using that risky building.

Later on, a new four-storey Bhaban was built behind the old building. But due to space shortage, these six offices are still using the old building in compelling condition.

According to official sources, there are 33 government departments in the upazila. Of these, 12 departments including the upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) office were in the old Bhaban.

After independence, the two-storey building of Upazila Parishad and one auditorium were constructed.
 
In 2019-20 financial year, the government built a four-storey Upazila Parishad Bhaban and a one-storey auditorium Bhaban at Tk 7.5 crore.

Construction of these was completed in April in 2022. These were inaugurated on May 22.

The new Bhaban includes 31 rooms. It is being used by six offices of UNO, upazila chairman, upazila engineer, upazila project implementation officer, social service officer and women affairs officer.

Remaining six officers of agriculture, education, cooperative, food, youth development, youth development and statistics offices are using the old Bhaban.

The old Bhaban's roof, columns, walls and beams have developed cracks. Structured rods have been visible. Officers and employees of these offices are in fear of collapse of the Bhaban any time.

Bauphal UNO Md Bashir Gazi said, due to space crisis in the new Bhaban six government departments are using the old Bhaban.
Very soon vertical construction of the new Bhaban will begin to make space for other offices, the UNO added.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Road mishaps claim eight lives in eight dists
Khulna LGED implements Tk 4,021cr projects in 15 yrs
Two-day cow fair begins in Chuadanga
Nine minors drown in 5 districts
Workshop on municipal waste management held at Dhanbari
Muddy road causes public sufferings at Porsha
12 people murdered in eight districts
Fair price helps increase onion farming at Santhia


Latest News
Few believe election in Bangladesh will be free, fair: Guardian
Tourist hub Cox's Bazar is set to welcome PM tomorrow
Man held with firearms, drugs in Mymensingh
Two held with 30-kg hemp in Pabna
PM to open first-ever Matarbari deep seaport channel Saturday
Tourist boat set ablaze in Rangamati
South Africa seal 5-wicket win over Afghanistan
BGB recovers 2.10 lakh Yaba pills in Cox’s Bazar
ICC suspends Sri Lanka Cricket for breaching obligations
Around 1200 BNP-Jamaat men sued in Sylhet
Most Read News
AR Rahman criticised for his version of Kazi Nazrul Islam's patriotic song
Peter Haas in Delhi: Focus on Bangladesh polls
2 die in Dinajpur truck-pickup van collision
Last consignment of uranium reaches Rooppur nuke power plant
PM to open Chattogram-Cox’s Bazar rail line Saturday
Final batch of nuclear fuel reaches Rooppur plant
Gaza hospitals come under new Israeli attacks
437 killed in road accidents in October
South Africa vs Afghanistan match prediction - Who will win?
Israel to begin daily four-hour ‘pauses’ in fighting in Gaza: US
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft