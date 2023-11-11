Video
Saturday, 11 November, 2023
Sports

VAR controversies prompt calls for action in Premier League

Published : Saturday, 11 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM

LONDON, NOV 10: VAR was supposed to help cut out egregious and costly refereeing mistakes but the technology has come under heavy fire from Premier League managers who have lost faith in the system.

The video assistant referee was introduced in the 2019/20 season for "clear and obvious errors" or "serious missed incidents" in specific situations.

The promise was that it would lead to "more correct and fairer judgements", even though the Premier League conceded that 100 percent accuracy was impossible.

But feelings are running high after high-profile incidents that have overshadowed the action on the pitch.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta launched a blistering attack on the decision to let Newcastle's goal stand after his team's 1-0 defeat last weekend, labelling it a "disgrace".

Anthony Gordon's second-half goal was checked for three separate VAR offences but survived them all to earn Newcastle the three points.

"We didn't deserve to lose the match," Arteta told Sky Sports. "We lost the match because of the clear and obvious decisions. It's embarrassing. A disgrace."

The Spaniard's comments were made in the heat of the moment but the club came out strongly in support of their manager in a statement the following day.

"Arsenal Football Club wholeheartedly supports Mikel Arteta's post-match comments after yet more unacceptable refereeing and VAR errors on Saturday evening," Arsenal said.     �AFP



