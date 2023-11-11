Video
Euro 2024 hosts Germany recall Kimmich for friendlies

Published : Saturday, 11 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

MUNICH, NOV 10: Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann on Friday recalled Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich for friendlies against Turkey and Austria as he builds towards Euro 2024.

Kimmich travelled with the squad for matches against the United States and Mexico in October but played no role in either game due to illness.

Serge Gnabry also returns after recovering from a broken arm.

Gnabry made a brief appearance as a substitute for Bayern in the victory against Galatasaray in the Champions League on Wednesday in his first game back.

Nagelsmann, the former Bayern coach who took over from Hansi Flick in September, has also called up two uncapped players as he tests options for Euro 2024, taking place in Germany -- Leipzig's experienced goalkeeper Janis Blaswich and Werder Bremen forward Marvin Ducksch.

Manuel Neuer, Germany's 'keeper when they won the 2014 World Cup, has said the games have come "too soon" as the 37-year-old works his way back to full fitness after a year out with injury.

His Bayern teammate, Jamal Musiala, is missing with a hamstring problem, so his place goes to Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha.

Germany play Turkey on November 18 in Berlin, where the capital's large Turkish population is expected to create a boisterous atmosphere, before travelling to Vienna to face Austria three days later.

Both of Germany's opponents have already clinched qualification for Euro 2024.

"I am very happy about these two games. There will be emotion and a great atmosphere," Nagelsmann said.    �AFP




