Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 11 November, 2023, 2:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Reims host PSG in a top-four clash

Published : Saturday, 11 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

PARIS, NOV 10: Paris Saint-Germain travel to Reims on Saturday in a top-of-the-table showdown, providing the perfect setting for Warren Zaire-Emery to stake a claim for a starting berth with France.

On Thursday, the 17-year-old was called up by Didier Deschamps to the French senior side for the next round of internationals on November 18 and 21.

The captain of the French under-21 side has been the undeniable break-out star of Ligue 1 this term, making his name one of the first on Luis Enrique's team sheet for every match.

Should the PSG midfield dynamo feature against Gibraltar or Greece, he will become the youngest French international since before World War I.

As Zaire-Emery has matured, so have PSG come into fine form in Ligue 1 in recent weeks and they go into the weekend one point off top with four victories in their last five outings.

However, they will need to bounce back from a poor midweek display in the Champions League away to Milan, where they went down 2-1.

After an uncharacteristically quiet night on Tuesday goals will be on the mind of Ligue 1 top goalscorer Kylian Mbappe, but Reims have shipped only five goals at home this term.

The side from the Champagne region have quietly worked their way up to fourth in the table this season under coach Will Still and have won four of their last six matches.

Ahead of PSG by one point, Nice will have the chance to widen this gap when they make their way along the south coast to Montpellier on Friday.

Nice have been scintillating since the start of September, only dropping points once in a 0-0 draw against Brest.
Montpellier have been up-and-down all season, collecting just 11 points from their 10 encounters this season.

They have had a difficult start to November, now taking on Nice immediately after last Friday's comprehensive 3-0 defeat away to PSG.

Marseille have been under the microscope in recent weeks after the stoning of Lyon's team bus, injuring coach Fabio Grosso, and an insipid 0-0 draw last weekend at home to Lille.

Desperate for some positives on the pitch, they travel away from the Velodrome this Sunday to face Champions League outfit Lens.    �AFP




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


VAR controversies prompt calls for action in Premier League
Colombian guerrillas free Liverpool striker Luis Diaz's kidnapped dad
Man City face Chelsea test as pressure builds on Ten Hag
Euro 2024 hosts Germany recall Kimmich for friendlies
Reims host PSG in a top-four clash
Liverpool lose on Diaz return as West Ham go top
Hathurusingha calls for timed-out rule change as Shakib row rumbles on
Donald to quit Bangladesh post after World Cup


Latest News
Few believe election in Bangladesh will be free, fair: Guardian
Tourist hub Cox's Bazar is set to welcome PM tomorrow
Man held with firearms, drugs in Mymensingh
Two held with 30-kg hemp in Pabna
PM to open first-ever Matarbari deep seaport channel Saturday
Tourist boat set ablaze in Rangamati
South Africa seal 5-wicket win over Afghanistan
BGB recovers 2.10 lakh Yaba pills in Cox’s Bazar
ICC suspends Sri Lanka Cricket for breaching obligations
Around 1200 BNP-Jamaat men sued in Sylhet
Most Read News
AR Rahman criticised for his version of Kazi Nazrul Islam's patriotic song
Peter Haas in Delhi: Focus on Bangladesh polls
2 die in Dinajpur truck-pickup van collision
Last consignment of uranium reaches Rooppur nuke power plant
PM to open Chattogram-Cox’s Bazar rail line Saturday
Final batch of nuclear fuel reaches Rooppur plant
Gaza hospitals come under new Israeli attacks
437 killed in road accidents in October
South Africa vs Afghanistan match prediction - Who will win?
Israel to begin daily four-hour ‘pauses’ in fighting in Gaza: US
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft