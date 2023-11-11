Donald to quit Bangladesh post after World Cup

Video
Published : Saturday, 11 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Allan Donald will leave his post as Bangladesh's fast-bowling coach following the World Cup, officials and media said Friday, days after his public criticism following the "timed-out" row involving skipper Shakib Al Hasan.

Bangladesh will wrap up a disappointing Cricket World Cup campaign in India against Australia in Pune on Saturday.

"I'm done and going home," Bangladesh's Daily Star newspaper quoted the South African Donald as saying in Pune.

The 57-year-old's relationship with the Bangladesh Cricket Board has soured after he criticised Shakib for his central role in the "timed-out" controversy involving Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews on Monday.

Mathews had exceeded the two minutes allowed for a batsman to take strike as he attempted to secure the strapping on his helmet in their fiery World Cup clash in New Delhi.

Shakib refused to withdraw his appeal and Mathews became the first player in the 146-year history of international cricket to be given timed out.

"I think it really overshadowed a clinical performance by Bangladesh. I'm sort of a bit still shocked about it to be honest. It's just my values that I have as a person and as a cricketer," Donald told the CricBlog website.

Bangladesh's cricket authorities were reportedly unhappy with Donald's public criticism and sought a written explanation from him.

BCB chief executive Nizam Uddin Chowdhury said the former bowling great had not requested to renew his contract.

"His contract is expiring in any case after the World Cup," Chowdhury said. "There has not been any progress about a renewal."
Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha refused to be drawn into commenting on Donald's remarks, saying he had not discussed them with him.

But he did praise the former South Africa fast bowler's impact on the squad's paceman.

"He has done a wonderful job since he has been here and contributed to the success of our fast-bowling unit," Hathurusingha told reporters in Pune on Friday.

"He's brought a lot of experience and a lot of personality into the team, he's been a wonderful coaching addition...he will be missed," the former Sri Lanka batsman added.

Donald joined as Bangladesh's fast-bowling coach in March 2022.

He worked as a bowling coach for South Africa for four years until the 2015 World Cup and has also helped New Zealand, Australia, England and Sri Lanka as a coach or consultant in the past.     �AFP




