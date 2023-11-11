Video
Saturday, 11 November, 2023
Home Sports

BGMEA Cup 2023 begins

Published : Saturday, 11 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM

The much-awaited BGMEA Cup 2023 began at Uttara Sector 4 Kallyan Samiti Field in the city on Thursday.

Faruque Hassan, President of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), inaugurated the 8th edition of the inter-garment tournament, said a press release.

Organized by BGMEA, the tournament will be a display of sporting spirit and camaraderie among the middle and top-management teams from 16 leading garment factories in Bangladesh.

The participating teams include Comfit Composite, TRZ Group, Shrabony Knitwear, Tusuka Group, Setara Group, Hossain Group, Mosharraf Apparels, Sayem Fashions, Fakir Fashion, Asian Apparels, Apparels Village, Aspire Garments, Kims Corporation, Evince Group, Laila Group, and Bando Design. These renowned apparel companies will vie for the BGMEA Cup 2023 title.

The opening match witnessed defending champion Bando Design Ltd facing off against Asian Apparels in a thrilling showdown.

Divided into four groups, the 16 teams will battle it out in the group stage matches at Uttara Sector 4 Kallyan Samiti Field, with the grand finale set to take place at the prestigious Army Stadium on a later date.

The BGMEA Cup 2023 is powered by Sheltech Ceramics, Turag Active, and T-Sports, with BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology (BUFT) and Green Textile Ltd., a concern of Epic Group, are Platinum sponsors.

Gold sponsors include Pacific Jeans, Club 11 Entertainment, Twelve Clothing, Porcelanosa Bangladesh, and Laila Group. Uttara Sector 4 Kallyan Samiti is the venue partner, AAMRA is the internet partner, and Movement Solutions BD is the fitness partner of this exhilarating football tournament.     �BSS




