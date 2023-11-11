Bangladesh sans Shakib optimistic for happy ending

Bangladesh will take on Australia today in their last match of the ICC World Cup 2023 eyeing a much-needed victory despite the unavailability of skipper Shakib Al Hasan.The match will kick-start at 11:00am (BST) at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.Bangladesh got a victory over Sri Lanka in their last match after six defeats in a row. That win took them to the 8th place in the event, which brought them back into the race for qualification to the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.Still, they have to depend on the match between England and Pakistan followed by the game between India and Netherlands. A win today will secure their Champions Trophy spot.Shakib's ruling out of the match for an injury to his finger is a big blow for Bangladesh but still, they can be hopeful today as Australia are likely to rest some of their key players since they must not take any risk before the play-offs.Anamul Haque Bijoy, Shakib Al Hasan's replacement in the squad, can also replace Tanzid Hasan Tamim to open Bangladesh innings pairing with Liton Das.Najmul Hossain Shanton, the stand-in skipper for today's match, had a brilliant 90-run outing against Sri Lanka, needs to carry his form and show responsibility with the bat, especially in the dearth of Shakib.Mahmudullah, who is going to play the last World Cup match of his career and possibly the last international match as well, must try to finish in good touch while Mushdiqur Rahim, Tawhid Hridoy, Mehidy Miraz and Mahedi Hasan needs to deliver their level best to get the optimum result against mighty opponents like Australia.Mustafizr Rahman can make a comeback in place of Tanzim Sakib as Shoriful Islam and Taskin Ahmed will continue with the new ball.Alex Carey is possibly going to replace alike Josh Inglis as Sean Abbott and Cameron Green can come in for Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Marsh.Ashton Agar can play for Josh Hazlewood as the additional spinner. Steve Smith was on the sideline against Afghanistan, and may make a comeback todayThe MCA ground is a batting paradise, while pacers get carry and bounce as well. The weather forecast shows a sunny day and the toss winning side may prefer to bat first.