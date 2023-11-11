Darkness devoured dead dwellers
Lone-walk through the long miles
Death swallowed the great believers,
Eclipsed all the bright smiles.
Hail to the mighty darkness
Soul turned into the darkest coal,
Embraced the abandoned abyss
Swallowed the unicorn completely whole!
Life that becomes lifeless
Colours turn black and white
Love, promised to be timeless
Purity's gone, leaving the blight!
Sun that has forgotten to burn
Beam, moulds the knoll
Annihilated dreams reside in an urn,
Drowning all in whacking black hole.
Darkness prevails over soul
Forgotten existence hurts in vain,
Dead eyes found nothing but kohl
Turmoil keeps reviving ancient pain.
The poet is a lecturer in the Department of English at Northern University Bangladesh