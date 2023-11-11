Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 11 November, 2023, 2:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Literature

Darkness Prevails

Published : Saturday, 11 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 104
Tabussum Sumaiya

Darkness devoured dead dwellers
Lone-walk through the long miles
Death swallowed the great believers,
Eclipsed all the bright smiles.
Hail to the mighty darkness
Soul turned into the darkest coal,
Embraced the abandoned abyss
Swallowed the unicorn completely whole!

Life that becomes lifeless
Colours turn black and white
Love, promised to be timeless
Purity's gone, leaving the blight!

Sun that has forgotten to burn
Beam, moulds the knoll
Annihilated dreams reside in an urn,
Drowning all in whacking black hole.

Darkness prevails over soul
Forgotten existence hurts in vain,
Dead eyes found nothing but kohl
Turmoil keeps reviving ancient pain.

The poet is a lecturer in the Department of English at Northern University Bangladesh




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


A poet of resilience and cultural riches
Ursula the Monster
Darkness Prevails
The November Breeze
Still someone calls with closed eyes
Poetry and Whatnot
The Constellations of Daughter Death
The Travelling Treasure Trove


Latest News
Few believe election in Bangladesh will be free, fair: Guardian
Tourist hub Cox's Bazar is set to welcome PM tomorrow
Man held with firearms, drugs in Mymensingh
Two held with 30-kg hemp in Pabna
PM to open first-ever Matarbari deep seaport channel Saturday
Tourist boat set ablaze in Rangamati
South Africa seal 5-wicket win over Afghanistan
BGB recovers 2.10 lakh Yaba pills in Cox’s Bazar
ICC suspends Sri Lanka Cricket for breaching obligations
Around 1200 BNP-Jamaat men sued in Sylhet
Most Read News
AR Rahman criticised for his version of Kazi Nazrul Islam's patriotic song
Peter Haas in Delhi: Focus on Bangladesh polls
2 die in Dinajpur truck-pickup van collision
Last consignment of uranium reaches Rooppur nuke power plant
PM to open Chattogram-Cox’s Bazar rail line Saturday
Final batch of nuclear fuel reaches Rooppur plant
Gaza hospitals come under new Israeli attacks
437 killed in road accidents in October
South Africa vs Afghanistan match prediction - Who will win?
Israel to begin daily four-hour ‘pauses’ in fighting in Gaza: US
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft