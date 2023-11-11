Darkness devoured dead dwellersLone-walk through the long milesDeath swallowed the great believers,Eclipsed all the bright smiles.Hail to the mighty darknessSoul turned into the darkest coal,Embraced the abandoned abyssSwallowed the unicorn completely whole!Life that becomes lifelessColours turn black and whiteLove, promised to be timelessPurity's gone, leaving the blight!Sun that has forgotten to burnBeam, moulds the knollAnnihilated dreams reside in an urn,Drowning all in whacking black hole.Darkness prevails over soulForgotten existence hurts in vain,Dead eyes found nothing but kohlTurmoil keeps reviving ancient pain.The poet is a lecturer in the Department of English at Northern University Bangladesh