November breeze is filled with mystery!
That smile on the face
That alluring grace
That journey to the soul
That clam night stroll
That soulful kiss
That mysterious mist
That high cheekbones
That whispering tones
That morning coffee
That sugary toffee
Everything we desired, happened!
It happened all on a sudden!
The November breeze on our face
The adrenaline rush, hearts on race
The mysterious fog and mist
So many little fights and fist
Everything we never planned, happened!
In the mystic November breeze,
It all happened!
The poet is a student of Master's in ELT, Jagannath University, Dhaka
