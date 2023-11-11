November breeze is filled with mystery!That smile on the faceThat alluring graceThat journey to the soulThat clam night strollThat soulful kissThat mysterious mistThat high cheekbonesThat whispering tonesThat morning coffeeThat sugary toffeeEverything we desired, happened!It happened all on a sudden!The November breeze on our faceThe adrenaline rush, hearts on raceThe mysterious fog and mistSo many little fights and fistEverything we never planned, happened!In the mystic November breeze,It all happened!The poet is a student of Master's in ELT, Jagannath University, Dhaka