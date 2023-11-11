Video
Home Women's Own

How pandemic changed the life of a nutritionist

Published : Saturday, 11 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Women’s Own Desk

Like all places in the world, normal life as we know it, was brought to a halt in Bangladesh during the COVID-19 pandemic. Thousands of lives were lost to the deadly contagious infection and people ultimately became confined in their homes which had both positive and negative impacts on their lives.

Such a positive change occurred in the life of a nutritionist named Jennifer Binte Huque. At that time, she was also confined to her home due to a respiratory illness. She was devastated by the plight of the pandemic affected people and instead of sitting idle, she wanted to do something for the community.

After consulting family members, she started to create and release video content and gave advice online. Initially she started to give health related advice from her facebook profile. How to improve the body's immune system, what food to eat and avoid and good practices to improve lung function during the pandemic were her early contents. She used her talent and knowledge to produce nutrition related videos and online posters.

Later she launched her facebook page 'Nutritionist Jennifer Binte Huque' where all her online materials are now available and has a following of almost 3 lakhs. In 2022, she was awarded the prestigious 'RIN NAM KORA NARI' award for the profound positive impact on the community that her activities achieved.

Moreover, she has numerous published articles in national newspapers, magazines and has given many interviews in television channels. Now, Bangladeshis all around the globe views her digital contents and takes online consultations.

Nutritionist Jennifer Binte Huque achieved Masters (M S) in Food and Nutrition from Government College of Applied Human Sciences (formerly Government College of Home Economics) under University of Dhaka. Presently she is a Diet and Nutrition Consultant at Thyrocare Bangladesh at Thyrocare Consultation Center, Banani, Dhaka.

About her journey as a Nutritionist, Jennifer says 'Although I've been working as a Diet and Nutrition consultant for over a decade the online contents that I created during the pandemic was the turning point in my career and now when patients from home and abroad take my advice and achieve their goals, that always fills me up with joy'.




