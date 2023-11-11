Afroza dreams of graduation in beauty and grooming

Afroza Parveen is a talented beauty expert and a successful entrepreneur with more than 10 years of experience in the beauty industry. Her Red Beauty Parlour and Salon is one of the premier beauty salon of the country.She is serving as a director at the Beauty Service Owners Association of Bangladesh and also working as an expert trainer at SME Foundation of Bangladesh.Afroza is also a Founder, and Managing Director of Ujjwala Limited. Afroza decided her beauty and business knowledge, respectively, to launch a skills training initiative, with the initial focus on the B and G sector. Her focus was on creating the next generation of world-class and highly skilled B&G professionals & entrepreneurs in Bangladesh.In 2018, Ujjwala started by encouraging would-be women entrepreneurs and providing them with the tools and skills for their entrepreneurial journey, especially in the service sector of Bangladesh.Ujjwala is a mission-driven incubator catering to women entrepreneurs and professionals in growth-oriented service sectors in Bangladesh and fostering a nurturing environment for the development of sustainable women-led enterprises.Ujjwala Empowers Women to become self-sustainable Entrepreneurs and Professionals so that they can take their rightful place in society with Pride and Dignity.Afroza mentioned," We decided to begin our journey in the 'Beauty and Grooming' sector before embarking upon others. In this context, Ujjwala conducted a qualitative research with more than 100 parlour owners/professionals across Bangladesh, and the findings showed that entrepreneurship among women, especially in the rural areas, was not encouraged by the family members nor was it an option that the women themselves considered much since they lack the confidence and the skills. At Ujjwala, we have developed and designed our offering to address this gap.Apart from well-researched and relevant training modules, our students continue to receive support and encouragement from the larger community of those that have been associated with Ujjwala-their fellow students as well as professionals.""We are not only share theoretical aspects with our participants, but also present to them with adequate hands-on learning opportunities at our learning centre in Niketon.All of our training programmes include valuable insights on developing soft skills such as business management, customer management, marketing and psychological skills like behavioural management, stress management etc.Moreover, our modules help the participants address the question of balancing their professional and personal compulsions and help them to effectively achieve a positive work-life balance.The fact that our curriculum has been certified by Bangladesh Technical Education Board renders a significant degree of credibility and confidence to the participants," she added.Afroza concluded, "Now my dream It will be include in education of Bangladesh and student will complete graduation in Beauty and grooming ."