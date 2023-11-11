Dates Bar





Ingredients :Filling:v 2 1/2 cups (425 g) Medjool dates, pitted and chopped (lightly packed)v 1 cup (250 ml) waterv 2 tbsp (30 ml) lemon juicev 2 tbsp brown sugarv 1/2 tsp baking sodaCrisp:v 1 3/4 cups (175 g) quick-cooking oatsv 1 cup (150 g) unbleached all-purpose flourv 3/4 cup (160 g) brown sugarv 1/4 tsp baking powderv 3/4 cup (170 g) semi-salted butter, softenedMethod:With the rack in the middle position, preheat the oven to 350 �F (180 �C). Line a 20-cm (8-inch) square baking dish with a strip of parchment paper, letting it hang over both sides. Butter the other two sides.