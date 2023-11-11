Published : Saturday, 11 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM Count : 72
Sunjida Hossain Lima
Ingredients :
Filling: v 2 1/2 cups (425 g) Medjool dates, pitted and chopped (lightly packed) v 1 cup (250 ml) water
v 2 tbsp (30 ml) lemon juice v 2 tbsp brown sugar v 1/2 tsp baking soda Crisp: v 1 3/4 cups (175 g) quick-cooking oats v 1 cup (150 g) unbleached all-purpose flour v 3/4 cup (160 g) brown sugar v 1/4 tsp baking powder v 3/4 cup (170 g) semi-salted butter, softened
Method: With the rack in the middle position, preheat the oven to 350 �F (180 �C). Line a 20-cm (8-inch) square baking dish with a strip of parchment paper, letting it hang over both sides. Butter the other two sides.