Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 11 November, 2023, 2:46 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Life & Style

Butter Cookies

Published : Saturday, 11 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Sunjida Hossain Lima

Butter Cookies

Butter Cookies

Ingredients:
v    2 1/2 cup plain flour
v    1 tbs cornflour
v    1/3 cup caster sugar
v    250 g butter
v    1/2 tsp vanilla essence
v    1 tbsp caster sugar to coat

Butter Cookies

Butter Cookies

Method:
1.    Using electric beaters, soften the butter in a bowl.
2.    Add the caster sugar and vanilla and combine, using the beaters, until the ingredients are light and fluffy.
3.    Sift the plain flour and the cornflour into the creamed butter mixture, then combine using a metal spoon.
4.    Turn the mixture out onto a lightly floured surface and gently knead until smooth.
5.    Roll out the dough with a rolling pin covered in flour to about 1 cm in thickness, then press out shapes using biscuit cutters of choice.
6.    Place the shortbread onto trays covered with baking paper, and sprinkle with a little extra caster sugar if desired.
7.    Bake at 160C for 25 minutes.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Uber introduce subscriptions package for moto drivers
Lips care in pre winter
Dates Bar
Butter Cookies
Trendy pre-winter wear
Spark Gear offering special discount
Birds Eye winter wear
Masala Kabuli Chana Salad


Latest News
Few believe election in Bangladesh will be free, fair: Guardian
Tourist hub Cox's Bazar is set to welcome PM tomorrow
Man held with firearms, drugs in Mymensingh
Two held with 30-kg hemp in Pabna
PM to open first-ever Matarbari deep seaport channel Saturday
Tourist boat set ablaze in Rangamati
South Africa seal 5-wicket win over Afghanistan
BGB recovers 2.10 lakh Yaba pills in Cox’s Bazar
ICC suspends Sri Lanka Cricket for breaching obligations
Around 1200 BNP-Jamaat men sued in Sylhet
Most Read News
AR Rahman criticised for his version of Kazi Nazrul Islam's patriotic song
Peter Haas in Delhi: Focus on Bangladesh polls
2 die in Dinajpur truck-pickup van collision
Last consignment of uranium reaches Rooppur nuke power plant
PM to open Chattogram-Cox’s Bazar rail line Saturday
Final batch of nuclear fuel reaches Rooppur plant
Gaza hospitals come under new Israeli attacks
437 killed in road accidents in October
South Africa vs Afghanistan match prediction - Who will win?
Israel to begin daily four-hour ‘pauses’ in fighting in Gaza: US
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft