Saturday, 11 November, 2023, 2:46 AM
Home Life & Style

Trendy pre-winter wear

Published : Saturday, 11 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Life & Style Desk

Trendy pre-winter wear

Trendy pre-winter wear

As the winter season commenced, the trend of outfits changed. Weather for gents or ladies, in winter, everyone needs something different in outfits. Now per winter is going on. It would be cliché remaining in the same seasonal outfit all the time. Even in designing point of view, designers also die for delivering their new designing ideas.

In Bangladesh, fashion authorities also wait for this season to come with different ideas. Here, in this article, we will focus on some recent trendy winter wear in Bangladesh.

Full sleeved t-shirt
Full sleeved fashionable t-shirts are at the top choices for both girls and boys. Designers also come up with new and varied colors. Considering the demand and winter season, unique colors and patterns of t-shirts are ranked at the top. These are eye-catching too. In the case of fabrics, comfortable materials are the most preferable one. Therefore, high-quality cotton fabrics are in top priority.

Trendy pre-winter wear

Trendy pre-winter wear

Sweater
Sweaters are a very common choice for many people in winter. There's a preconceived thought that these wears are only for aged ones. But not now as fashion and cloth designers bring out a new concept of sweaters! They are going out for a fancy kind of design.

Hoodie
New fashionable hoodies are popular amongst the young ones. As it is getting popularity day by day, designers also came up with unique and new ideas. Right now, unique collar design hoodie, fleece hoodie, long sleeve polar fleece hoodie- these are most trendy in the market.

Jacket and Blazer
By far, jackets and blazers are the most popular outfit in the winter season. For any official gathering or program, or even marriage ceremony many people like blazers as their outfits. Jackets are also popular among young people. Golden suede leather jacket, mix leather full sleeve jacket, flower slave gentle casual jacket- these are some of the trendy ones right now in the market.




