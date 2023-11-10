BD's future to be determined by its people: Ambassador Yao

Stressing on maintaining political and social stability through joint efforts, Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen on Thursday reiterated his country's non-interference approach in other country's internal affairs.Speaking at an event titled "BRI@10: Ushering in Next Golden Decade" hosted by the Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (DCAB), at a city hotel Ambassador Yao said, "The future of Bangladesh will be determined by the people of Bangladesh.""Our policy is very clear. We don't interfere in the internal matters of any other country. It is our hope that there will be stability after the next election and that our cooperation will continue," Yao said, and hoped, "The election will be held based on 'constitution and laws'."Chinese Enterprise Association in Bangladesh (CEAB) President Ke Changliang spoke as the special guest at the event chaired by DCAB President Rezaul Karim Lotus, and its General Secretary Emrul Kayesh also spoke.In response to query on reserve crisis in Bangladesh, Ambassador Yao assured that his country will always be with Bangladesh to meet up their reserve crisis, if Bangladesh wants."Bangladesh is in a good position among the South Asian countries over the reserve issues. We believe that the country will able to cover up the situation easily within a very short time. China is ready to provide all assistance to Bangladesh, if needed. China will always be with Bangladesh," he said.He said, "We want stability. We hope Chinese people and property will be protected. So far, we feel safe. Thanks for the efforts that have been taken."Responding to a question, he said, the issue of signing a free trade agreement by the two countries are under discussion.Yao said, China wants more trade and investment between the two countries."Efforts are on to reduce the trade deficit between Bangladesh and China. We hope that the free-market agreement between the two countries would be signed within 2026. Once the free-trade agreement is signed, the trade deficit will certainly be reduced," said Ambassador Yao.He laid emphasis on boosting Bangladesh's exports through diversification of production for having a more balanced trade in next couple of years.Responding to a question on political dialogue, he said this answer should come from the political leaders.He said China expects to see political and social stability in Bangladesh.Ambassador Yao described repatriation of the Rohingyas as a very complicated process that requires international support.He said the Rohingyas are in very poor condition, and all stakeholders need to come forward to achieve the goal of repatriation.In his welcome remarks, Lotus said the historic trip to China by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as a young politician in mid-1950s remains forever a milestone in the bilateral ties."And today, Bangladesh and China are moving closer together as friends on the international stage," he said.