Asstt AG removed after 'slapping' colleague

The government has dismissed Tamanna Ferdous from her position as an assistant attorney general due to her involvement in a physical altercation with another lawyer.
The Law and Justice Division issued a notice announcing the Supreme Court lawyer's dismissal from the post on Thursday.
The incident occurred on Oct 9 when Tamanna allegedly slapped Assistant Attorney General Mojibur Rahman following a preparatory meeting of the Bangabandhu Awami Lawyers' Council.
Mojibur subsequently filed a complaint with the Supreme Court Bar Association, prompting the termination of Tamanna's appointment.
