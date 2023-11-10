Asstt AG removed after 'slapping' colleague

The government has dismissed Tamanna Ferdous from her position as an assistant attorney general due to her involvement in a physical altercation with another lawyer.The Law and Justice Division issued a notice announcing the Supreme Court lawyer's dismissal from the post on Thursday.The incident occurred on Oct 9 when Tamanna allegedly slapped Assistant Attorney General Mojibur Rahman following a preparatory meeting of the Bangabandhu Awami Lawyers' Council.Mojibur subsequently filed a complaint with the Supreme Court Bar Association, prompting the termination of Tamanna's appointment.�bdnews24.com