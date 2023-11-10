Video
Home Front Page

October 28 Clash

Khasru, Shahjahan, Sarwardy, Swapan, Dudu sent to jail

Published : Friday, 10 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Court Correspondent

BNP leaders Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, Shahjahan Omar Bir Uttam, Shamsuzzaman Dudu and Jahir Uddin Swapan were sent to jail on Thursday in three cases in connection with clashes on October 28 at Naya Paltan.

Metropolitan Magistrate Rashidul Alam sent BNP standing committee member Amir Khasru and convener of its media cell Swapan to jail rejecting their bail prayers.

Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury passed the order against Shahjahan Omar and Metropolitan Magistrate Sheikh Sadi passed the order against Dudu.

On Thursday Detective Branch Inspector Md Tariqul Islam, also the Investigating Officer of the case, produced Khasru and Swapan before the CMM court  on completion of  a six-day remand each in  a case filed over the death of a police constable.

A team of Detective Branch (DB) of police arrested the two from Gulshan on November 3.

On October 28, police filed a case with Paltan Model Police Station against 164 people, making BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Alamgir a prime accused in the case.   

Vice Chairman Barrister Shahjahan Omar was produced before the CMM court by DB Inspector Sairul Islam, also the Investigation Officer of the case expiry of a four-day remand in connection with a case filed over torching vehicles in the city's New Market area.

A team of DB police picked up Shahjahan Omar from the city's Banashree area on Nobember 4.

Another Vice Chairman Shamsuzzaman Dudu was produced by DB police before the CMM court after a three-day remand in a case filed over vandalising the chief justice's residence during BNP-police clash on October 28.

A team of DB arrested Dudu from Dhaka's Cantonment on November 6.

On the other hand former Lt Gen (retd) Chowdhury Hasan Sarwardy was sent to jail by the CMM court on Thursday after an eight-day remand in a case filed with Paltan Police Station over his connection with Mian Arefy, fake "adviser" of US President Joe Biden.

 Metropolitan Magistrate Rashidul Alam passed the order against Gen Sarwardy who once achieved reputation for the rescue operation of RANA plaza.

On November 1 another Court placed Gen Sarwardy on an eight-day remand in the case.

Earlier, a Gopalganj resident named Mohiuddin Shikder filed the case against Arefy, BNP leader Ishraque Hossain and Lt Gen (retd) Hasan Sarwardy on October 31 with Paltan Model Police Station.

In the case, police arrested Mian Arefy from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Monday as he was trying to leave the country. He is now behind bars.

According to the case statement, on October 28  evening, Sarwardy escorted Arefy to the BNP's central Naya Paltan office where he spoke before a group of reporters alongside party activists, identifying him as a close Biden adviser and "member of (US) national democratic committee.

Several central leaders of BNP including Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Mirza Abbas, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, Air Vice Marshal (retd) Altaf Hossain Choudhury and media cell convener Zahir Uddin Swapan have been arrested centring the clash between police and the BNP leaders and activists during the party's grand rally at Naya Paltan on October 28.




