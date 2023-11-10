Raushan for inquiry into B'baria-2 polls irregularities

Raushan Ershad, MP, the patron of the Jatiya Party and the leader of the opposition in the Jatiya Sangsad, on Thursday demanded judicial inquiry into the irregularities of Brahmanbaria-2 constituencies.In a press release signed by the Raushan's political secretary Golam Moshi said, "Jatiya Sangsad by-election was held in Jatiya Constituency-244, Brahmanbaria-2 (Sarail-Ashuganj) on November 5.""Allegations of widespread rigging and irregularities regarding elections are publish and broadcast in print and electronic media. Election Commission also suspended the publication of the gazette of the constituency and formed an inquiry committee," the release added.Press release said, "I think, a judicial inquiry in this regard is inevitable. I hope the Election Commission will take necessary and effective steps in this regard."