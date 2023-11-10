Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 10 November, 2023, 1:05 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 2 die in Dinajpur truck-pickup van collision      
Home Front Page

2-3 children die from pneumonia in BD every hour: icddr,b

Published : Friday, 10 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 107

Approximately 2-3 children die every hour from pneumonia in Bangladesh, according to icddr,b.

In Bangladesh, at least 24,000 children die every year, which is 24 per cent of all deaths in under-five children-exceeding the global average, results from multiple studies show.

Globally, pneumonia remained the top infectious killer of children under five, with 0.7 million deaths annually-representing 14% of all such deaths.

The research papers were presented on Thursday at a discussion event, organised by icddr,b, titled "Childhood Pneumonia: Are We Doing Enough?" in the lead-up to World Pneumonia Day which is observed on November 12 every year.

Dr Mohammod Jobayer Chisti, a senior scientist at icddr,b, presented some of icddr,b's research studies on pneumonia conducted by himself, Dr Nur Haque Alam, Dr K Zaman, and Dr Ahmed Ehsanur Rahman, that have been successfully trialled and piloted in Bangladesh and elsewhere.

The previous five years have seen stagnation at roughly 7.4 fatalities per thousand live births, coupled with an estimated 4 million new cases and roughly 677,000 hospitalisations annually, according to icddr,b.

This is in spite of significant reductions in mortality over the decades.

Dr Chisti highlighted that the causes of pneumonia in children in Bangladesh differ from the global scenario.

He emphasised the unique causes of pneumonia in hospitalised Bangladeshi children, with studies from 2019 and 2021 illustrating a high prevalence of antibiotic-resistant gram-negative bacteria.

These findings show that rare gram-negative bacteria are emerging as new causes of childhood pneumonia, he said.

Addressing preventative strategies, Dr Chisti pointed to icddr,b research confirming that improving air quality within homes could halve pneumonia mortality risks, while hand washing could reduce cases by around 21%.

"Vaccine studies conducted by icddr,b in 2007 and 2020 have identified vaccines suited to the local context, including the RSV vaccine for pregnant women, which is proving to be a valuable tool in preventing severe pneumonia and hypoxemia (low level of oxygen in the blood) in infants," said Dr Mohammod Jobayer Chisti.

In terms of protective measures, exclusive breastfeeding practices have been shown to significantly decrease the risk of pneumonia, making infants 15 times less susceptible, yet the Bangladesh Demographic and Health Survey (BDHS) 2022 data indicates a decline in these practices in Bangladesh (65% to 55% in five years), according to icddr,b studies.

Childhood malnutrition, which amplifies the risk of pneumonia by 15 times, remains a critical issue, with wasting affecting 8% of children. Prominent paediatric specialist Dr Md. Abid Hossain Mollah, BIRDEM General Hospital & Ibrahim Medical College, provided the foundational perspective, characterising pneumonia as an inflammation of the lungs primarily leading to coughing, which generally gets better within 2-4 weeks but can escalate to respiratory distress or even death.    �UNB




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


BD's future to be determined by its people: Ambassador Yao
17 die, 1,734 more hospitalised with dengue in 24hrs
Fierce street-by-street combat rages in Gaza City
Asstt AG removed after 'slapping' colleague
Khasru, Shahjahan, Sarwardy, Swapan, Dudu sent to jail
BNP-led opposition to enforce 48-hr blockade again from Sunday
Raushan for inquiry into B'baria-2 polls irregularities
Polls to be held on time: CEC informs President


Latest News
Gaza hospitals come under new Israeli attacks
Peter Haas in Delhi: Focus on Bangladesh polls
US approves first vaccine against chikungunya virus
437 killed in 429 road accidents in October
2 die in Dinajpur truck-pickup van collision
7th batch of nuclear fuel reaches Rooppur plant
CUET holds workshop on implementation of D-Document
Shaheed Nur Hossain Day today
World's first whole eye transplant performed in US
Hollywood celebrates strike end as actors get back to work
Most Read News
BNP announces another 48-hour blockade from Sunday
Two crude bombs exploded at Panthapath
Assistant Attorney General Tamanna Ferdous relieved
Two buses set ablaze in Matuail, Shahjadpur; two held
Yunus appears in court for labour law trial
Counter-chase between police, workers in Gazipur; around 50 factories shut
Equations of qualifying for semifinals
13 arson incidents reported in 27 hrs till this morning: Fire Service
Racing in Bangabandhu Tunnel: 5 cars seized, 2 arrested
AL leader's threat to beat Peter Haas deeply unhelpful: US State Deptt
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft