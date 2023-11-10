Video
Our main goal to hold free, fair polls: PM

Published : Friday, 10 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 155

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday said holding a free, fair and neutral election is the main goal of her government.

"Election is coming and this is the democratic and constitutional right of the people. Protecting this right and holding a free, fair and neutral election is the goal of the government," she said.

The prime minister said this while delivering her introductory speech at the Awami League Central Working Committee (ALCWC) meeting at her official residence Gana-bhaban .

She said that the democratic rights of the people so far have got is the outcome of Awami League's movement and struggle.

"The free, fair and neutral election is the contribution of Awami League," she said.

Hasina, also the ruling Awami League chief, said that her party believes in the democratic and constitutional rights of the people.

"Awami League repeatedly came to power getting votes of the people, formed government and developed socioeconomic status of the people," she said.

Coming down heavily on BNP, she said that whenever people live in peace, BNP becomes active to create anarchy through arson terrorism.

"We have to save people from this unrest and arson terrorism, this is the main task," she said.

The prime minister mentioned that conspiracy is on by the vested quarters to cripple Bangladesh economically.

"They are conspiring from every side to create unnatural situation in the country through arson terrorism and killing people. We have to advance facing all these odds," she said.

She requested all to remain vigilant so none can stop the forward march of the country in the coming days.    �UNB



