BD youth shot dead by BSF along Godagari border

RAJSHAHI, Nov, 9: A Bangladeshi has been killed by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) along the border of Godagari upazila in Rajshahi district.The incident took place near Pillar No 5 in Manikchak border area at around 9:30am on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Samirul Islam alias Samiul, 15, son of Hasibul Islam alias Hasibur, a resident of Barinagar village in the upazila.Local UP Chairman Ashraful Haque said a patrol team of the BSF opened fire targeting Samiul when he was cutting grass in Bangladeshi territory about 150 yards away from the zero point, leaving him dead on the spot.