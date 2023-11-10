Video
Home Back Page

BNP blockade call ignored in Sylhet

Published : Friday, 10 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Our Correspondent

No untoward incident was reported from Sylhet on the second day of the third round of countrywide blockade announced by the BNP demanding the resignation of the government and a non-partisan neutral caretaker government.

On Thursday in Sylhet, the day before the weekend, the blockade has become almost 'ineffectual'. All types of vehicular traffic has increased since morning. People moved freely in the city.

Long distance buses also operated smoothly from various bus terminals. The train service operated normally.

Meanwhile, BNP leaders and activists were not seen anywhere in Sylhet till morning. Heavy traffic was seen at the busiest points of Sylhet.

Law enforcement forces have also patrolled various points in Sylhet to maintain law and order in the city.




