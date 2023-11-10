US Deptt of Labour condemns violent crackdown against trade unionists in BD

The Deputy Undersecretary for International Affairs of the US Department of Labour, Thea Lee, condemned the alleged police shootings of two readymade garments workers, Rasel Howlader and Anjuara Khatun.This condemnation was made in a statement on Wednesday, expressing deep concern over the escalation of violence and the crackdown on workers and trade unionists in Bangladesh.She also urged the Bangladesh government to reconsider its recent decision on the minimum wage of the RMG workers.The intention behind this call is to ensure that the minimum wage decision guarantees fair compensation that adequately meets the needs of workers and their families.The statement provided further details, mentioning that Rasel Howlader, a 26-year-old maintenance operator at Design Express Factory and a member of the Sommilito Garments Sramik Federation, was killed during a protest. Similarly, 23-year-old sewing machine operator and mother of two, Anjuara Khatun, also lost her life during a protest.The statement went on to call upon the government of Bangladesh to respect workers' freedom of assembly, put an end to the violent crackdown on workers, and conduct a comprehensive investigation into the alleged involvement of the police in the unfortunate killings of Howlader and Khatun.Moreover, the US Department of Labor demanded the immediate release of Jewel Miya, a labor organizer from the Bangladesh Independent Garment Workers Union Federation who was arrested in connection with the minimum wage protests.The government of Bangladesh was also urged to revisit the recent minimum wage decision to ensure that it provides fair and equitable compensation aligned with the needs of workers and their families.To prevent future unrest, the statement emphasized the need for amending existing labor laws to guarantee all workers the full exercise of their right to freedom of association and collective bargaining, as stipulated by the International Labor Organization.