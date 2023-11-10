EU parliament lauds BD’s economic growth

A conference held in the European Parliament recognized Bangladesh's remarkable economic transformation and its role as the European Union's largest trading partner in South Asia on Tuesday.The event focused on various aspects, including Bangladesh's economic growth, trade relations with the EU, the clothing industry's pivotal role, and the need for constructive dialogue and recognition of progress in the country, says a press release.The conference was co-hosted by MEP Tomas Zdechovsky and Syed Mozammel Syed from Study Circle London, highlighted the remarkable journey of Bangladesh and its role as the European Union's main trading partner in Brussels.The event highlighted the country's growth story, driven largely by the garment industry, as well as the important trade ties between the EU and Bangladesh.European Union's crucial role was recognized as Bangladesh's primary trading partner, accounting for 19.5 per cent of the country's total trade in 2020.Speakers acknowledged the significance of the clothing industry as the key to Bangladesh's success.Notably, Bangladesh's GDP skyrocketed from USD 53 billion in 2000 to USD 416 billion in 2021, largely due to the transformative impact of the clothing industry.Bangladesh's transition from an agricultural nation to a fully industrialized one, largely attributed to the clothing industry's success, was celebrated.The conference noted that, every part of Bangladesh has access to electricity, thanks to extensive investments in renewable energies.Bangladesh's remarkable stability and rapid development were highlighted, positioning the country as a South Asian Tiger and a pillar of stability in the region. "What Bangladesh achieved is remarkable. We need to celebrate the massive success" said Zdechovsk�.The conference emphasized the importance of building strong and reliable partnerships with Bangladesh instead of resorting to constant criticism. It was noted that continuous criticism may open the door for other global players to increase their influence in the region.The conference concluded with optimism for the upcoming general elections, highlighting the strength of democratic institutions in Bangladesh.