Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 10 November, 2023, 1:04 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 2 die in Dinajpur truck-pickup van collision      
Home Back Page

EU parliament lauds BD’s economic growth

Calls for dialogue on democracy trade

Published : Friday, 10 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Staff Correspondent


A conference held in the European Parliament recognized Bangladesh's remarkable economic transformation and its role as the European Union's largest trading partner in South Asia on Tuesday.
 
The event focused on various aspects, including Bangladesh's economic growth, trade relations with the EU, the clothing industry's pivotal role, and the need for constructive dialogue and recognition of progress in the country, says a press release.  
The conference was co-hosted by MEP Tomas Zdechovsky and Syed Mozammel Syed from Study Circle London, highlighted the remarkable journey of Bangladesh and its role as the European Union's main trading partner in Brussels. 

The event highlighted the country's growth story, driven largely by the garment industry, as well as the important trade ties between the EU and Bangladesh.

European Union's crucial role was recognized as Bangladesh's primary trading partner, accounting for 19.5 per cent of the country's total trade in 2020.  

Speakers acknowledged the significance of the clothing industry as the key to Bangladesh's success.

 Notably, Bangladesh's GDP skyrocketed from USD 53 billion in 2000 to USD 416 billion in 2021, largely due to the transformative impact of the clothing industry.

Bangladesh's transition from an agricultural nation to a fully industrialized one, largely attributed to the clothing industry's success, was celebrated.  

The conference noted that, every part of Bangladesh has access to electricity, thanks to extensive investments in renewable energies.  

Bangladesh's remarkable stability and rapid development were highlighted, positioning the country as a South Asian Tiger and a pillar of stability in the region. "What Bangladesh achieved is remarkable. We need to celebrate the massive success" said Zdechovsk�.   

The conference emphasized the importance of building strong and reliable partnerships with Bangladesh instead of resorting to constant criticism. It was noted that continuous criticism may open the door for other global players to increase their influence in the region.  

The conference concluded with optimism for the upcoming general elections, highlighting the strength of democratic institutions in Bangladesh.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


BD youth shot dead by BSF along Godagari border
BNP blockade call ignored in Sylhet
Picasso’s ‘Woman with a Watch’ fetches $139m at auction
US Deptt of Labour condemns violent crackdown against trade unionists in BD
EU parliament lauds BD’s economic growth
Turkey promises continued humanitarian assistance
BD, Jordan stress importance of concluding pending ties
RMG workers reject wage set by govt, agitate for Tk 23,000 in Gazipur


Latest News
Gaza hospitals come under new Israeli attacks
Peter Haas in Delhi: Focus on Bangladesh polls
US approves first vaccine against chikungunya virus
437 killed in 429 road accidents in October
2 die in Dinajpur truck-pickup van collision
7th batch of nuclear fuel reaches Rooppur plant
CUET holds workshop on implementation of D-Document
Shaheed Nur Hossain Day today
World's first whole eye transplant performed in US
Hollywood celebrates strike end as actors get back to work
Most Read News
BNP announces another 48-hour blockade from Sunday
Two crude bombs exploded at Panthapath
Assistant Attorney General Tamanna Ferdous relieved
Two buses set ablaze in Matuail, Shahjadpur; two held
Yunus appears in court for labour law trial
Counter-chase between police, workers in Gazipur; around 50 factories shut
Equations of qualifying for semifinals
13 arson incidents reported in 27 hrs till this morning: Fire Service
Racing in Bangabandhu Tunnel: 5 cars seized, 2 arrested
AL leader's threat to beat Peter Haas deeply unhelpful: US State Deptt
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft