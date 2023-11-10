Turkey promises continued humanitarian assistance

Turkish Ambassador to Bangladesh, Ramis Sen, has said that his country is standing alongside the oppressed Rohingya community and will continue to provide humanitarian aid for them as long as they are in Bangladesh.According to a press release, Ambassador Sen expressed Turkey's commitment to enhancing the education, culture, mental development, and overall quality of life for the Rohingyas.After visiting a Rohingya camp in Ukhiya upazila of Cox's Bazar on Wednesday, Ambassador Sen spoke to reporters. During his visit, he inaugurated a multipurpose training and cultural center constructed for the Rohingyas in the camp. He also took the time to explore the library, conference hall, game room, and sewing activities at the center.Additionally, the ambassador exchanged greetings with Rohingya children and inquired about their families. He praised the location, infrastructure, construction style, and decoration of the center, expressing gratitude to Md Alamgir, the owner of the construction company responsible for building it.The press release also mentioned the presence of several Turkish and Bangladeshi officials who accompanied the ambassador during his visit.